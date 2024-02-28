Dallas Cowboys working to extend Dak Prescott's contract

The Dallas Cowboys say they’re hard at work trying to get a contract extension in place for quarterback Dak Prescott. But when and how that happens is still unclear.

Team Vice President Stephen Jones discussed that part of the off-season plan during a trip to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

ARLINGTON, TX - AUGUST 26: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up before the preseason football game against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium on August 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Prescott is entering the final year of his current contract.

The Cowboys say they’re committed to him, but for now, the team is keeping fans in the dark about that process.

"Our whole thing with Dak is about him being a Cowboy. That’s all that’s on our mind and certainly don’t get into those type of thoughts," Jones said.

"But you do want to extend Dak," a reporter asked.

"Oh yes, absolutely," Jones replied. "You know, we want to be respectful of the negotiations and certainly we have our thoughts and our views. I’m sure Dak and his team have their thoughts and views. And we’ll continue to see how we bring those together."

Those thoughts and views could either involve a contract extension for Prescott or the team could let him play out the last year of his contract and see if he leads them to the Super Bowl.