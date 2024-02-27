Dallas Cowboys expected to allow Pollard, Dowdle to test free agency

The Dallas Cowboys are set to risk losing both their starting and backup running backs in free agency.

Tony Pollard isn't expected to receive the franchise tag for a second straight season, ESPN reported . Dallas placed the franchise tag on Pollard in 2023, and unlike fellow running backs Saquon Barkley and Josh Jacobs who were franchise-tagged, he signed the tender not long after.

Pollard, who turns 27 in April, rushed for 1,005 yards on four yards per carry and six touchdowns in his first season as Dallas' lead running back. He also had 55 receptions for 311 yards.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 10: Tony Pollard #20 of the Dallas Cowboys rushes the ball against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 10, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

But Cowboys fans know that Pollard did not look like the same back as the year prior, when he served as the change-of-pace back, alternating carries with starter Ezekiel Elliott.

Fellow Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle is also expected to be allowed to enter free agency.

It is yet to be seen if the Cowboys will look to draft a running back in this April's NFL Draft or sign a veteran.

The Cowboys drafted RB Deuce Vaughn last season, but the Kansas State standout barely played in his rookie season, and when he did, was not very effective.

The NFL Draft will be held in Detroit on April 25-27.

The Cowboys have the 24th pick in the draft.

