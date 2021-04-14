Dallas Cowboys to hold outdoor NFL Draft party with COVID-19 vaccinations offered

The Dallas Cowboys will host an NFL Draft party for fans at The Star in Frisco later this month.

The team said the event will be outdoors on the plaza outside the Ford Center that features a giant videoboard.

A "series of health and sanitization policies" will be followed along with NFL COVID-19 protocols, the Cowboys said.

There will also be 250 COVID-19 vaccinations through Baylor Scott & White Health for those who make an appointment ahead of time.

The party will take place on the first night of the draft, Thursday, April 29.