Dallas Cowboys feeling confident about Thanksgiving Day game while kicking off annual Red Kettle Campaign

The Dallas Cowboys and the Salvation Army will kick off their annual campaign of giving for the holidays on Thursday.

Those signature big red kettles will be on the field during the Cowboys’ Thanksgiving Day game against the Washington Commanders.

The Red Kettle Campaign began nearly three decades ago and has raised more than $3 billion in that time.

Team owner Jerry Jones said playing on Thanksgiving Day provides a huge boost.

"Arguably tomorrow we’ll be going to more people other than the Super Bowl, the entire season for the NFL," he said. "If you want that buck and that red kettle to help the most people, go the farthest, have the most direct to food, shoes, and frankly some encouragement about life, put it with the Salvation Army. That’s why we’ve been associated for 27 years."

This year's kettle is covered in bling to go along with Dolly Parton's halftime performance. She talked about why she's involved with the campaign.

"I think we're going to have fun and hopefully it's going to turn out okay for a really worthy cause," she said. "I'm just proud to be a part of anything that's going to be helpful to the masses of people out there that are not as lucky as we are that really need the help. Anytime we're in a position to help, we should do it. So that's where I'm coming from on that one."

As for the game itself, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will try to extend one of the best stretches of his career.

Prescott has thrown 14 touchdowns and just two interceptions in the past five games.

He said he's as confident as he’s ever been leading the Cowboys’ offense.

"Talked about it over and over, the coaches, just the chemistry of this team. Yeah, by far the best I’ve ever felt and it’s not just me. It’s a lot of the things around me," he said.

"He’s a hell of a player. He's a hell of a person, honestly. He’s willing to give a helping hand whenever you need it," said Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb. "Just proud of him and the way he’s overcome. And I’ve seen it all. All four years it’s been a different situation every year."

After this game against the 4-7 Commanders, Dallas will play five straight games against opponents in playoff contention.