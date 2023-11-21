AT&T Stadium adds Thanksgiving egg rolls, other turkey items to Thanksgiving Day game menu

article

The culinary geniuses at AT&T Stadium are whipping up new creations for this week’s Thanksgiving Day game.

Cowboys’ fans will see new takes on some holiday classics like a Thanksgiving bowl, rolls, and a massive sandwich.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

"We also have our Thanksgiving pie which is everything you love about Thanksgiving just in a flaky pie crust," said Concessions Chef Heather Fuller. "It’s got your sweet potatoes, your dressing, smoked turkey, green beans, cranberry sauce, and the gravy all wrapped up in one."

The oversized sandwich is just as stuffed and includes the fan-favorite Cowboys mac and cheese.

The rolls are also stuffed with the same Thanksgiving staples and then deep-fried.

"Think Thanksgiving egg roll style," Chef Fuller said. "It’s got everything some of these other items have. It’s just in egg roll form, and then you dip it in the gravy and eat it. So, it’s something fun, something different, and something very unique. So, we’re excited to be able to roll that out this year."

The stadium’s food and beverage director said the team works hard to step up its game every year.

"Every year I ask Heather to come up with new ideas, new concepts. How can we improve on what we had last year? And she came up with the rolls and I love the idea because you can walk around and have your Thanksgiving meal on a walk," said George Wasai, AT&T Stadium’s food and beverage director.

The Cowboys take on the Washington Commanders on Thursday afternoon.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.