The Brief The 4-6 Dallas Cowboys are set to host the 1-8 Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 22, at AT&T Stadium. The game will be broadcast on FOX 4 at 12 p.m. Sunday's game will be the first for the Cowboys with Mike Pettine calling plays on defense. Pettine replaced defensive coordinator Christian Parker this week in that role. The Titans have also struggled on defense this season, and their offensive struggles have been well noted too. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring and 27th in points against this season.



The Cowboys are hoping changes to their defensive staff will spark them to a second-half run. Their first test comes against a team tied for the worst record in the NFL.

Dallas Cowboys (4-6) vs. Tennessee Titans (1-8)

NASHVILLE, TN - DECEMBER 29: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys plays the field against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on December 29, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

What we know:

On Sunday, November 22, the Dallas Cowboys will host the Tennessee Titans at AT&T Stadium. The game will be broadcast on FOX 4 and will kick off at 12 p.m. CT.

It's the first time the Titans have visited Arlington since 2018. In that game eight years ago, Marcus Mariota led the Titans to a win on Monday Night Football over a Cowboys team that had just acquired wide receiver Amari Cooper.

The two teams last played in 2022 in Nashville. Dallas won that game 27-13 as the Titans lost their final seven games of that season.

Cowboys Outlook

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens is unable to come up with a catch during the NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys on November 15, 2026 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire / Getty Images)

Local perspective:

The Cowboys made a big change to their defensive coaching staff this week when they took defensive play-calling duties away from defensive coordinator Christian Parker.

The role of defensive play-caller now falls on Mike Pettine, a senior assistant the team hired around a month ago.

Parker's defense has been abysmal through ten games this year. The Cowboys are allowing 28.2 points per game, which is third worst in the NFL.

Things came to a head last Sunday, when the Cowboys allowed the San Francisco 49ers to put up 46 points on them at home in a loss. San Francisco's 584 yards were the most the Cowboys had ever allowed in a home game.

Dallas' offense did score 40 in that loss, and are 5th in the NFL in scoring per game at 28.6 points per game.

Titans Outlook

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 25: Carnell Tate #14 of the Tennessee Titans catches a pass during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns at Nissan Stadium on October 25, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Logan Bo Expand

The other side:

The Cowboys' opponent on Sunday is tied for the worst record in the NFL going into Week 11. At 1-8, the Titans are tied with the Los Angeles Chargers and the Miami Dolphins for that dubious title.

With a record like that, you won't be surprised to learn Tennessee has struggled on both sides of the ball this year.

The team is averaging 18.6 points per game, the fifth-worst mark in the NFL, while their defense is allowing 27.7 points per game, the sixth-worst mark.

Tennessee's trip to North Texas marks a return for running back Tony Pollard, who played with the Cowboys for five seasons before departing in free agency in 2024.

Other players to watch include 2025 No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward, who has struggled through two seasons in the NFL, and 2026 No. 4 overall pick Carnell Tate.

John Fassel, who was the Cowboys' special teams coach from 2020 to 2024, also returns to Arlington for the first time.

What's next:

The Cowboys and Colts will kick off at 12 p.m. on Sunday, November 22, on FOX 4.