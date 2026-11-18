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The Brief The Dallas Cowboys took defensive play calling duties away from defensive coordinator Christian Parker. Senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine will now call plays for the defense, though Parker will keep his coordinator title. The move comes after the Cowboys gave up 584 yards to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, the most ever allowed in a home game.



The Dallas Cowboys took defensive play calling duties away from defensive coordinator Christian Parker and handed them to senior defensive assistant Mike Pettine.

Cowboys strip play calling duties from DC Christian Parker

What we know:

Parker will remain the defensive coordinator, but Pettine will now call plays, sources said.

The move comes after Parker's defense gave up a franchise-record 584 total yards to the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday.

The 49ers scored 46 points, including touchdowns on plays of 74, 70, and 66 yards. It was the most yards the Cowboys have ever given up in a home game.

Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones hinted at the change during an interview on 105.3 The Fan when asked if the team could adjust Parker's role.

"We’re talking about that, but I’m not going to talk about that here. But we are talking about those things," Jones said.

Jones also mentioned his heavy involvement in bringing Parker to Dallas.

"He's a young coach, first-time coordinator, you know, without a doubt that there are going to be some things that [we] call learning on the job that goes with it," Jones said. "But, no, not at all did I ever think that you just pick an individual and then from that point forward it just runs. That that's not the way this stuff goes."

The backstory:

The defensive struggles have plagued the Cowboys for more than a year. Dating back to head coach Brian Schottheimer's first season, the team gave up 20 or more points in 26 of 27 games, including 10 straight.

Parker replaced former defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, who was fired after one season. Under Parker, the unit ranks 30th out of 32 NFL teams in points scored against, with opponents averaging 28.2 points per game. Last season, the Cowboys ranked last in the league in points against.

Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams leads the team with six sacks, but no other player has more than 2.5 sacks through 10 games. The team traded for corner back Joey Porter Jr. in late September, but he missed multiple games as the defense continued to struggle.

What's next:

The Cowboys' next game is against the 1-8 Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 22, at 12 p.m. on FOX 4.