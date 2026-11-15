Cowboys vs. 49ers: San Francisco outlasts Dallas in second half to take home win

The Brief The Dallas Cowboys fell behind the San Francisco 49ers in the second half after keeping the game close through halftime. Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens caught two touchdown passes from Dak Prescott in the first half. San Francisco's offense delivered several explosive plays, including a 74-yard touchdown reception by Christian McCaffrey and a 70-yard touchdown run by Deebo Samuel.



The Dallas Cowboys struggled to keep pace with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday as a series of explosive plays helped San Francisco take home a win.

The Cowboys entered the game looking to improve on their 4-5 record against a 49ers team that came into Sunday's matchup at 7-1.

First half:

Dallas kept the game close through the first half behind a strong performance from wide receiver George Pickens, who returned after missing a game with a hamstring injury.

Pickens caught two touchdown passes from quarterback Dak Prescott in the first half, including a 35-yard score in the first quarter that gave Dallas a 10-7 lead.

The Cowboys extended their lead to 16-10 in the second quarter when Prescott connected with Pickens again, this time for a 39-yard touchdown. However, kicker Brandon Aubrey missed the extra-point attempt.

San Francisco responded with one of the biggest plays of the game when quarterback Brock Purdy connected with running back Christian McCaffrey for a 74-yard catch-and-run touchdown with 2:26 remaining in the first half.

The score gave the 49ers a 17-16 lead heading into halftime.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens is unable to come up with a catch during the NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys on November 15, 2026 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire / Getty Images)

Second half:

San Francisco extended its lead early in the third quarter when running back Kaelon Black scored on a 25-yard touchdown run, making it 24-16.

Dallas responded with a 52-yard field goal from Aubrey to cut the deficit to five points.

But the 49ers answered almost immediately with another explosive play.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel scored on a 70-yard touchdown run on a reverse, extending San Francisco's lead to 31-19 midway through the third quarter.

The play was Samuel's second touchdown of the game. He also caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Purdy in the first quarter.

The 49ers continued to build their lead in the fourth quarter, putting additional pressure on a Dallas offense that had relied heavily on Pickens for much of the game.

The Cowboys scored in the fourth quarter to close the 49ers lead to six points. However, the lead was widened by the 49ers again with a long pass to McCaffrey and a 66-yard touchdown followed by a two-point conversion.

Dallas scored late in the fourth quarter and used a two-point conversion to close San Francisco's lead to a touchdown.

Final score:

Ultimately, the 49ers were able to outlast the Cowboys 46-40. San Franciso now improves to the best record in the NFC.