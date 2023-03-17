Expand / Collapse search

Dallas Cowboys resign Cooper Rush to two-year deal

DALLAS - Cooper Rush has signed on for two more seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

Rush signed the two-year deal that could be worth up to $6 million.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 26: Cooper Rush #10 of the Dallas Cowboys throws a pass against the New York Giants during the third quarter in the game at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

"What's up Cowboys Nation? Excited to be back. Love it here. Love this team. Love the fans. Excited to be back," Rush said in a video posted on the Cowboys Twitter account.

Rush signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

He was on the roster from 2017-2019, before joining former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett on the New York Giants in 2020.

He then returned to the Cowboys in 2021.

Rush led the Cowboys to a 5-1 record in 2022 after Dak Prescott broke his thumb in the first game of the season.

In Rush's 6 starts he threw 5 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

The backup QB joins LB Leighton Vander Esch, S Donovan Wilson and special teams ace C.J. Goodwin as unrestricted free agents who have resigned with the Cowboys this offseason.