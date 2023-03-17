Dallas Cowboys resign Cooper Rush to two-year deal

Cooper Rush has signed on for two more seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

Rush signed the two-year deal that could be worth up to $6 million.

"What's up Cowboys Nation? Excited to be back. Love it here. Love this team. Love the fans. Excited to be back," Rush said in a video posted on the Cowboys Twitter account.

Rush signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

He was on the roster from 2017-2019, before joining former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett on the New York Giants in 2020.

He then returned to the Cowboys in 2021.

Rush led the Cowboys to a 5-1 record in 2022 after Dak Prescott broke his thumb in the first game of the season.

In Rush's 6 starts he threw 5 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

The backup QB joins LB Leighton Vander Esch, S Donovan Wilson and special teams ace C.J. Goodwin as unrestricted free agents who have resigned with the Cowboys this offseason.