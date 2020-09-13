Dallas Cowboys player, Dontari Poe, kneels during national anthem ahead of season opener

article

Dontari Poe was the only Dallas Cowboys player to take a knee during the national anthem ahead of the team's season opener against the Rams Sunday night.

Several Rams players also kneeled.

The Cowboys stood together at the end zone during “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” while only two Rams players, Micah Kiser and David Edwards, came out for the Black national anthem.

Across the NFL, teams had several different ways of protesting, as players locked arms, raised fists in protest, or stayed off the field entirely for the “Star-Spangled Banner” and the Black anthem.

In Atlanta, the Falcons and Seahawks players did not move as the opening kickoff sailed through the end zone. Then every player on both teams dropped to a knee in the spot they were standing.

