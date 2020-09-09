Cowboys players could take a knee before Sunday’s opening game

article

Some Dallas Cowboys players may take a knee during the national anthem at Sunday’s opener in Los Angeles.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott told listeners on the Pro Football Talk podcast it’s about supporting one another.

Now the questions surround the reaction of owner Jerry Jones.

Last month, Jones asked everyone to show grace in dealing with various points of view on the issues facing the nation.

On his radio show Tuesday morning, Jones admitted to wrestling with the idea of possibly alienating some fans.

"I would expect the Cowboys to show grace and sincerity and I hope fans will receive it what however each individual presents it. However they do, I hope the fans will receive it in a way that is a genuine ask for help. Because right now in our society we've got somethings we do need to address and I want the Cowboys to be a part of that,” he said.

The Cowboys open the 2020 NFL season Sunday night at the Los Angeles Rams.