Dallas Cowboys hold open practices in Frisco

The Dallas Cowboys football circus has returned from Oxnard, and it is now on display in Frisco.

Practices on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at The Star are free and open to the public, and with Jerry Jones it's always about much more than just football.

Jerry's day of public appearances began early Tuesday afternoon, at the new Miller Lite House just off the plaza at The Star.

Then this afternoon, before Mike McCarthy's news conference, Jerry welcomed officials from the Texas Lottery to publicize a new joint promotion.

Oh, by the way, there was football inside the Ford Center.

Jerry presided over the opening ceremonies.

Dak Prescott and most of the other Cowboys starters will do no more than practice during the preseason.

Head coach Mike McCarthy holds them out of the meaningless preseason games and for good reason.

"I've lost players, you know, I lost my starting left tackle in the family like scrimmage, you know. So I, I know what that looks like back in 2012. It's really, you know, risk assessment," said McCarthy. "There's pros and cons of playing them, you know, there's pros and cons and not playing them, you have to weigh the good you're getting out of it over what it might do to availability."

Jerry Jones is also on board with the plans.

"It's a hard call. I like Mike's approach, and we all see what it is," said Jones. "I like his approach. I think he wants them there in December."

The Cowboys have lost their first two exhibitions.

They close the preseason at home Saturday night against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The regular season begins two weeks from Sunday night on the road in the Jersey Meadowlands against the Giants.