NHL Playoffs: Dallas Stars schedule for the Western Conference Finals

Published  May 18, 2024 11:29pm CDT
Dallas Stars
Tyler Seguin on Dallas Stars' Game 6 win in Colorado

It took two overtimes, but the Dallas Stars put away the Colorado Avalanche. Tyler Seguin talked to FOX 4's Jeff Kolb after the win.

DALLAS - The Dallas Stars will play in their second straight Western Conference Finals.

The team they will play is yet to be determined.

The Stars will play the winner of Monday's Game 7 between the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks.

While we don't know the Stars' opponent, we do know when the games will be held.

NHL Western Conference Finals Schedule

Game 1

When: Thursday, May 23
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Time: 7:30 p.m. 
TV Network: TNT/TruTV/MAX

Game 2

When: Saturday, May 25
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Time: 7:00 p.m. 
TV Network: TNT/TruTV/MAX

Game 3

When: Monday, May 27
Where: TBD
Time: TBD
TV Network: TNT/TruTV/MAX

Game 4

When: Wednesday, May 29
Where: TBD
Time: TBD
TV Network: TNT/TruTV/MAX

Game 5 (If Necessary)

When: Friday, May 31
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Time: TBD
TV Network: TNT/TruTV/MAX

Game 6 (If Necessary)

When: Sunday, June 2
Where: TBD
Time: TBD
TV Network: TNT/TruTV/MAX

Game 7 (If Necessary)

When: Tuesday, June 4
Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas
Time: TBD
TV Network: TNT/TruTV