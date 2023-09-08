Doocy: Dallas Cowboys will go all the way to the Super Bowl

If there were ever a year for the Dallas Cowboys to go all the way, this is it, according to FOX 4’s Mike Doocy.

The Cowboys open the season on the road against the New York Giants Sunday night and may face some problems on the offensive line.

Left tackle Tyron Smith rolled an ankle at practice Thursday and left guard Tyler Smith has been dealing with a hamstring issue.

So, quarterback Dak Prescott could be dealing with some protection problems when he goes for another win against a Giants team he’s been 10 straight times.

Prescott has been good and sometimes even great as a regular season quarterback.

Even though he led the league with 15 interceptions last year, he went 8-4 in games he started.

In fact, over the last three seasons in games he has started, Prescott’s offense has scored more points than any other.

It’s the post season that’s been a problem for the team and Prescott is aware of that. He said he won’t worry about criticism from people who don’t understand the way he prepares to do his job.

"It’s behind me. If I’ve ever given credit to people’s opinions, I wouldn’t be this far. I wouldn’t have made it this far in my life, in the league. Everybody has an opinion," he said. "For me, it’s about focusing on what I can do with this team, the guys, and men that we have. And I can’t control everybody’s narrative or what they make something out to be. But as I started this off with, any loss is motivating especially when we finished, I finished the season as we did last year."

Doocy’s opinion is that Prescott’s dominance over the Giants will continue, and the Cowboys will win the first game 31-20.

When it comes to interceptions, he thinks Dak will throw 10 picks instead of 15 this season.

"I think overall he has a fine bounce-back year," he said.

During the regular season, he’s predicting a 12-5 record for a third straight season.

"And here officially on this date of September… is it the 9th or the 8th? In the year of our lord 2023, here on Good Day, the number one ranked and number one rated morning show in all the world, my prediction is that your Dallas Cowboys are finally going back to the Super Bowl!" Doocy said. "There, I said it."

The Good Day anchors traditionally give their predictions for the Cowboys’ regular season record on the Friday before the first game.

This year, Lauren Przybyl said she thought about giving a bad prediction just so she wouldn’t jinx it and the team would do really well.

But considering the team went 12-5 last season, she decided on a prediction of 13-4.

"I think we’re going to be just a little bit better," she said.

Brandon Todd had the same thought, also predicting 13-4.

"I’m excited about Mike McCarthy calling plays," he said. "I think Mike McCarthy is going to be calling more long balls and Dak Prescott has the arm to do it. They didn’t do it last year."

Chip Waggoner thinks they’ll be one game worse. His prediction is 11-6.

"A lot of it hinges on how their offensive line plays throughout the year. They’re not spring chickens on that offensive line and if they end up with some injuries it could be a longer season," he said.

Meteorologist Evan Andrews said predicting the Cowboys’ record is just like making a winter weather prediction. Who knows what will happen?

He settled on a prediction of 9-8, which is technically still a winning season.

"I’m being realistic," he said.

Realistically, Doocy thinks he'll still be reporting on the Cowboys in January.

"The last time the Cowboys went to a Super Bowl, I was as young and good-looking as Brandon. And that was a long, long time ago. My hair was that dark and that full. That’s how long ago it was that the Cowboys went to the Super Bowl," he said. "I think if ever there were a year where the table is set for them to do that, this will be the one."

He stopped short of predicting a Super Bowl win.