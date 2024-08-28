Dallas Cowboys sign RB Dalvin Cook to practice squad

The Dallas Cowboys signed veteran running back Dalvin Cook to their practice squad on Wednesday, according to his agency.

Cook played in a limited role for the New York Jets last year. He played in 15 games and put up 214 yards on 67 carries in 2023.

The Jets released Cook in January, and he signed with the Ravens, playing in the playoffs.

It's safe to say Cook's best years are behind him, but he did make the Pro Bowl every year from 2019 to 2022.

According to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Cook was limited last year after undergoing shoulder surgery and the running back "feels the best he has in years."

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: Dalvin Cook #33 of the New York Jets runs the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Cook can be called up to the 53-man roster and play Week 1 if the Cowboys decide to do so.

The veteran joins a running back room that may not be done making additions.

Ezekiel Elliott is widely expected to be the team's starter, with Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn and fullback Hunter Luepke also expected to get work.

The Cowboys open the regular season against the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 8.

You can watch the game on FOX 4.