Tom Brady making FOX broadcasting debut in Cowboys-Browns game

Seven-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady will take on his new role as the lead NFL analyst for FOX this season.

His first game in the booth will be in Cleveland for the Week 1 showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and the Browns on September 8.

Brady will team up with play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt.

The match-up between the Cowboys and Browns will be America's Game of the Week and air at 3:25 p.m. on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

In his 23-year career with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady set NFL records for career wins (251) passing yards (89,214), passing touchdowns (649) and completed passes (7,753). The 15-time Pro Bowler also holds NFL playoff records in all four of those categories as well.

The Cowboys defeated Brady and the Buccaneers in his final NFL game in 2023.

Both Dallas and Cleveland are both coming off playoff appearances last season.

The full NFL schedule will be released on Wednesday.