Dak Prescott’s shoulder to get another MRI when team returns to Dallas

Doctors will take another look at Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s shoulder when the team returns to Dallas.

The Cowboys wrap up training camp Thursday in Oxnard, California.

Fans at Wednesday’s final practice saw Prescott throw passes for a second straight day. But his sore shoulder limited him.

Prescott will not play in Friday’s preseason game in Arizona.

The quarterback and the team are telling fans there’s no reason to worry.

"I mean, every day we're progressing. I mean, today was more than yesterday and definitely the intensity was more today than yesterday. So that's the goal to just keep raising it each and every day. Keep pushing it but not push it pass the threshold. It felt great. Obviously, I kept my feet moving, kept my lower half moving. That's a big part of it. As long as I'm doing that, I know that will speed up the process of my arm and being in shape. But yea, it all felt good being out there, every throw I made. Yea, obviously when they tell you to stop it, you don't want to hear it, but you understand why," he said.

Prescott may play in the Cowboys’ final preseason game later this month.

The team said there’s no reason to doubt he’ll be ready for next month’s season opener in Tampa.