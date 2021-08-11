Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott able to throw in practice again

article

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw the football at practice for the first time in two weeks.

Prescott has been dealing with a shoulder injury. He participated in team drills Tuesday in Oxnard, California.

Receiver Amari Cooper was also back on the field. He’d been dealing with an ankle injury.

ESPN reported Prescott threw about 30 passes.

Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore said the Cowboys quarterback and the rest of the offense are moving in the right direction.

"Obviously, Dak is continuing to progress in a real good way. He had a chance to throw a little bit more with Amari today. So, obviously it was great to see both of those guys out there progressing, just the way everyone hopes to. Yea, no he's great. He's obviously I think doing a great job. In many ways, it's holding him back from the standpoint we do have time on our hands. So, I think we're in a great place where we're at and obviously he'll progress in a real good way and we'll be ready to go as we draw close to September," Moore said.

Wednesday is the Cowboys’ final training camp practice for the year in Oxnard.

Their next preseason game is Friday in Arizona.