Dak Prescott attends Cowboys practice after thumb surgery

Dak Prescott showed up to practice at The Star in Frisco Thursday with just a small brace on his thumb.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback fractured his thumb on his throwing hand during Sunday night’s season-opening loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The team said he would spend this week and next week healing after surgery on Monday.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is optimistically hoping that Prescott will only miss four games while recovering.

During Thursday’s practice, Prescott could be seen chatting with other coaches and players, including backup quarterback Cooper Rush.

Rush will start in this Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals at AT&T Stadium.

Coach Mike McCarthy said he is confident in Rush’s ability to lead the team to a victory in Prescott’s absence.