Dak Prescott injured in season opening loss to Buccaneers; likely out weeks

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 11: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys throws against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at AT&amp;T Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Texas - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was injured in the team's opening season loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After the game, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he will likely need surgery and will be out for several weeks.

It appeared Prescott injured his throwing hand after it struck a defender when throwing a pass in the fourth quarter.

He was checked on the sideline before jogging to the locker room.

The Associated Press contributed to this report