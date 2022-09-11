Dak Prescott injured in season opening loss to Buccaneers; likely out weeks

article

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was injured in the team's opening season loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After the game, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he will likely need surgery and will be out for several weeks.

It appeared Prescott injured his throwing hand after it struck a defender when throwing a pass in the fourth quarter.

He was checked on the sideline before jogging to the locker room.

The Associated Press contributed to this report