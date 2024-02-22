Massive cricket game balls land in Dallas ahead of T20 World Cup

Klyde Warren Park in Dallas is now home to an oversized cricket ball to promote a big international tournament that will start with a match in North Texas.

The T20 World Cup will be the largest-ever tournament with 55 matches to be played across nine cities in the United States and the Caribbean.

The tournament’s opening match between the USA and Canada will be on June 1 at Grand Prairie Stadium.

Three other matches will be played in North Texas:

June 4 – Netherlands vs. Nepal

June 6 – USA vs Pakistan

June 7 – Sri Lanka vs. Bangladesh

"It’s a really proud moment for all of us that the T20 World Cup is coming to America," said Ali Khan, a fast bowler on the U.S. national cricket team. "For us it’s going to be really huge because U.S.A. has never competed in a cricket world cup and too now we have this opportunity to play in the world cup and on our own home soil and in front of our home crowd."

Khan said he’s looking forward to helping his team win matches despite the tough competition.

"I’ll have to take it personally and make sure we get a couple of wins early on in the tournament to get going," he said.

Unfortunately for fans, all of the North Texas matches are sold out. So, those who want to go to the games may have to turn to third-party sellers.

For more information, visit https://www.icc-cricket.com/tournaments/t20cricketworldcup.