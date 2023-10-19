Expand / Collapse search

Creed surprises Texas Rangers fans at Globe Life Field during ALCS Game 3

Texas Rangers
Texas Rangers fans enjoy home-field advantage

Wednesday night was the first taste of home-field advantage for Texas Rangers fans in the American League Championship Series. And while it was a sea of red, white, and blue, Houston fans made their voices heard.

ARLINGTON, Texas - The band Creed was at Glove Life Field for Game 3 of the American League Championship Series Wednesday night.

The Texas Rangers began using the late 90s, early 2000s rock band’s songs for boosts of motivation while up and down throughout the second half of the regular season.

The team would play Creed songs in the locker room before games and said they’d get fired up when fans at Globe Life Field started singing the songs.

On Wednesday, the crowd sang along with the song "Higher", and then cheered when the band’s members appeared on the big screen wearing Rangers jerseys.

After the game, Creed’s lead singer said he’s thankful the team and fans have embraced them.

"I was just floored and excited that the music after all these years is still connecting with people, still inspiring folks. And I’m grateful to be a part of the ride," lead singer Scott Stapp said.

Creed will perform together for the first time in 12 years next spring on a cruise ship.

They also play to make a big announcement in a couple of weeks.