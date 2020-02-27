Cowboys working on new contract for Dak Prescott

article

The Cowboys are finally working on a new contract for quarterback Dak Prescott.

This week, the team and his people met for the first time since September. Back then, there were reports that he was offered a $33 million per year contract but he wanted more.

If the two sides cannot reach a deal, the team can force Prescott – who becomes a free agent in three weeks – to stay by tagging him as a franchise player.

That will mean more money for him but can sometimes sour a player’s relationship with the team.

“Exactly where we want to be with Dak. I think what he’s done to this point speaks for itself. Dak is in a business situation right now. I’ve gone through this as a head coach with a number of players in the past. Like anything, it’s time to be patient and let the business people work out the business matter,” said Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy.

The window to franchise tag a player runs from Thursday until March 12, which is six days before the start of free agency.