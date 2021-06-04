Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott hopes to be cleared for full practice soon

article

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is closer to full practices again.

This week at The Star in Frisco, Prescott did more individual work as he recovers from last year’s devastating ankle injury.

He expects to be cleared in time for training camp next month.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has already said he wants the team to return to Oxnard, California for the start of camp.

Head Coach Mike McCarthy hopes the Cowboys can hold joint practices with another NFL team.

"I wish I were able to put a stamp on it and say it’s official. You know, I have had to go to Oxnard for training camp. I’ve talked with Sean at the L.A. Rams about a potential practice together. So he and I have planned that. But until it becomes official I don’t want to put out the rest of it. I’m a little hesitant because things... I don’t know if you’ve noticed but things have changed in the last year," he said.

Advertisement

The Cowboys will have one more set of organized team activities and a mandatory minicamp next week in Frisco.