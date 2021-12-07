Cowboys hope McCarthy will be cleared from COVID-19 list this week

article

The Dallas Cowboys hope coach Mike McCarthy will return to practice this week.

It’s been eight days since he first tested positive for COVID-19.

McCarthy was in quarantine at a hotel in Frisco and watched Thursday’s win in New Orleans on TV.

RELATED: Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, several others will miss Thursday's game due to COVID-19

Since he’s fully vaccinated, McCarthy can return to The Star in Frisco as soon as he tests negative twice within 24 hours.

Given the timeline of McCarthy’s diagnosis, it’s not likely he’ll be back before Thursday.

"So, what does it look like over the next couple of days? We’ll just wait and find out and see what his test results show. But we are certainly circling Thursday for the day for him to return and get going," said defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who replaced McCarthy on the sidelines in New Orleans.

RELATED: Defense lifts Dallas to 27-17 victory over sinking Saints

The Cowboys will try to stop the suddenly red-hot Washington Football Team Sunday in suburban D.C.

Washington has won four straight games and charged into second place in the NFC East, two games behind Dallas in the standings.

The game will be on FOX 4. Coverage of Week 14 in the NFL starts and 10 a.m. and kickoff is at noon.