Colorado Rockies beat the Rangers in first exhibition game under new roof
article
ARLINGTON, Texas - The Texas Rangers' new ballpark with a retractable roof didn't play too big for the Colorado Rockies, though it was only an exhibition game.
Nolan Aranado and David Dahl hit two-run homers, and Daniel Murphy hit a solo shot, all in five innings off Rangers starter Kyle Gibson, as the Rockies won 5-1.
Colorado was the first visiting team to play in Globe Life Field, and will also be there for the regular-season opener Friday night.
As will be the case for most of the hot Texas summer nights, the roof was closed.