Expand / Collapse search

Colorado Rockies beat the Rangers in first exhibition game under new roof

Published 
Texas Rangers
Associated Press
article

There were no fans in the stands as the Texas Rangers played their first game in the new Globe Life Field. Some players also wore face masks.

ARLINGTON, Texas - The Texas Rangers' new ballpark with a retractable roof didn't play too big for the Colorado Rockies, though it was only an exhibition game.

Nolan Aranado and David Dahl hit two-run homers, and Daniel Murphy hit a solo shot, all in five innings off Rangers starter Kyle Gibson, as the Rockies won 5-1.

Colorado was the first visiting team to play in Globe Life Field, and will also be there for the regular-season opener Friday night.

As will be the case for most of the hot Texas summer nights, the roof was closed. 
 