College Gameday will be at State Fair of Texas for Red River Showdown

ESPN's College Gameday will be at the State Fair of Texas Saturday for the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns.

One of the greatest college football rivalries is held at the Cotton Bowl in Fair Park.

The Longhorns come into the game 4-1, but are undefeated in the Big 12 after beating TCU behind a career game from Bijan Robinson.

Oklahoma is undefeated coming into the Red River Showdown, but hasn't looked convincing in their last three games.

