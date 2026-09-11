College Football Week 2: Big tests on deck for Longhorns, Aggies

The Brief Week 2 of the 2026 college football season brings some big out-of-conference tests for ranked teams in Texas. The Texas Longhorns will host the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes, while the Texas A&M Aggies take on a feisty Arizona State Team in College Station. Elsewhere, TCU attempts to rebound from its season-opening loss two weeks ago, while Texas State and UTSA resume their I-35 rivalry.



Most Texas college football teams cruised to victories in Week 1, but the second week of the 2026 college football season will bring big out-of-conference tests for top teams.

Note: all times listed are in central time, and all games take place on Saturday unless specified otherwise.

Power 4 Texas schools

No. 4 Texas (1-0) vs. No. 1 Ohio State (1-0) (6:30 p.m. in Austin, TX)

The Longhorns are hoping to get a little revenge against the No. 1 ranked team in the country.

Last year, Texas was ranked No. 1 when they fell to the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus. That game was QB Arch Manning's first game as Texas' unquestioned starter, and he struggled against Ohio State's strong defense.

This year, the location shifts to Austin, and both teams are once again ranked in the top 5 of the AP Poll. Despite being ranked lower, Texas is actually favored to win this game.

It's a major test for Steve Sarkisian and Texas, who also lost to the Buckeyes in a College Football Playoff matchup in the Cotton Bowl following the 2024 season.

Both teams won huge over overmatched opponents in Week 1, though running the ball was a struggle for both teams.

COLUMBUS, OHIO - AUGUST 30: Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns throws a fourth quarter pass at Ohio Stadium on August 30, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

No. 10 Texas A&M (1-0) vs. Arizona State (1-0) (11 a.m. in College Station, TX)

Though not the top 5 game that their rivals are playing in, the Aggies have a tough test for themselves in Week 2.

The Arizona State Sun Devils are heading to College Station for this out-of-conference matchup. Though unranked, Arizona State went to the College Football Playoff two seasons ago and still have a bright young head coach in Kenny Dillingham.

Texas A&M crushed Missouri State 50-0 last week, but the Aggies started out a little slow. They were up just 9-0 until midway through the second quarter.

With an 11 a.m. kickoff, this game will be a hot test for both teams. Temperatures on Saturday are expected to peak at 97 degrees in College Station.

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 05: Marcel Reed #10 of the Texas A&M Aggies eludes J.J. O'Neal #16 of the Missouri State Bears during the first quarter at Kyle Field on September 05, 2026 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Jack Gorman/Ge Expand

No. 13 Texas Tech (1-0) at Oregon State (0-1) (6:30 p.m. in Corvallis, OR)

When this game was scheduled, Oregon State was in a Pac-12 Conference that contained heavyweights like USC and Oregon. Now, Texas Tech is traveling to Corvallis to face a Beavers team in a much different place.

Oregon State is one of nine members of a remade Pac-12 that doesn't feature national powers as it once did. Still, a trip to a stadium where a turnover chainsaw was once featured on the sideline in a unique one.

The Red Raiders are coming off a double-digit victory over Abilene Christian at home. The Beavers lost to No. 23 Houston on the road, but made that game closer than many anticipated.

Texas Tech beat Oregon State 45-14 in a game that was played in Lubbock.

LUBBOCK, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 18: Tahj Brooks #28 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders runs the ball during the first half of the game against the UCF Knights at Jones AT&T Stadium on November 18, 2023 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Gett Expand

No. 17 SMU (1-0) vs. UC Davis (2-0) (3 p.m. in Dallas, TX)

SMU is 1-0 after beating Florida State last Monday night, but it was a much closer win than it probably should have been. The Mustangs needed a late field goal to beat FSU after outgaining them tremendously.

However, turnovers and missed field goals allowed the Seminoles to hang around until the very end. Quarterback Kevin Jennings threw three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Perhaps the team was affected by the power outage at Doak Campbell Stadium. The Mustangs should have an easier time with UC Davis, an FCS opponent, although the Aggies are 2-0 to start the season.

DALLAS, TX - AUGUST 31: SMU flags are run across the field after a touchdown during the college football game between the SMU Mustangs and the Houston Christian Huskies on August 31, 2024, at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, TX. (Photo by Matthew Vi Expand

No. 22 Houston (1-0) vs. Southern (6 p.m. in Houston, TX)

Houston found themselves in a dogfight in Week 1 against a feistier-than-expected Oregon State team. The Coogs came out on top, passing an unexpected test.

Their second game is against Southern, an FCS opponent. It should be a good time for Houston to continue to figure things out on both offense and defense.

HOUSTON, CA - SEPTEMBER 05: Houston Cougars receiver Amare Thomas (0) stiff arms Oregon State Beavers defensive back Drake Vickers (36) after a catch during the fourth quarter of a college football game between the Oregon State Beavers and Houston Co Expand

Baylor (0-1) vs. Prairie View A&M (7:08 p.m. in Waco, TX)

Last week, Baylor had a chance to make an early statement with a win over an SEC team. Instead, the Bears missed a 2-point conversion that would have beaten Auburn.

This is the second straight season Baylor has started out 0-1. Dave Aranda's coaching seat is only getting hotter.

The Bears will take on Prairie View A&M in Week 2, which they hope will right the ship after another season-opening loss.

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 05: Auburn linebacker Xavier Atkins (17) sacks Baylor quarterback DJ Lagway (2) during the Aflac Kickoff Game between the Baylor Bears and the Auburn Tigers on September 5th, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Pho Expand

TCU (0-1) vs. Grambling State (7:00 p.m. in Fort Worth, TX)

The Horned Frogs haven't taken the field since late August, when they fell to North Carolina in Week 0 in a game played in Dublin, Ireland.

In that game, TCU struggled mightily on offense. New quarterback Jaden Craig had little success airing the football out.

Two weeks later, will the Frogs show us some improvements? They'll take on FCS Grambling State at 7 p.m. in their first showcase since that opening dud.

Dublin, Ireland - August 29: Jaden Craig of TCU Horned Frogs gestures during the 2026 Aer Lingus College Football Classic match between TCU and North Carolina at Aviva Stadium on August 29, 2026 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Mario Hommes/DeFodi Image Expand

Power 4 Texas schools

North Texas (0-1) vs. UNLV (1-1) (2:30 p.m. in Denton, TX)

UNT was expectedly shellacked by No. 6 Indiana last week, but now, they get a chance to prove themselves against a leading Group of 6 College Football Playoff contender.

UNLV is led on offense by Jackson Arnold, who played his high school football at nearby Denton Guyer. He has the Rebels at 1-1 after a win over Hawaii last weekend.

The Mean Green might not have the same CFP hopes they had last season, but this is still a good litmus test for Neal Brown's squad against a strong opponent.

Rice vs. No. 3 Notre Dame (1-0) (2:30 p.m. in South Bend, IN)

ESPN gives the Owls a 1% chance to beat No. 3 Notre Dame. If Rice somehow comes away with a win, it'd be one in a string of famous upsets over the Irish in South Bend, joining Northern Illinois in 2024.

Texas State (0-1) vs. UTSA (1-0) (2:30 p.m. in San Marcos, TX)

Texas State has won the last two editions of this I-35 rivalry, although UTSA leads the overall series 5-2.

SAN MARCOS, TX - SEPTEMBER 07: Texas State Offensive Lineman Ezra Dotson Oyeyade (58) snaps the ball during the game between UTSA and Texas State on September 7th, 2024 at UFCU Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos, TX. (Photo by Martin Leitch/Icon Sportswire Expand

UTEP (0-1) vs. Texas Southern (1-1) (8 p.m. in El Paso, TX)

UTEP lost to Oklahoma last weekend, the fourth time since 2012 the Miners have played and lost to the Sooners since 2012.

For their home opener, UTEP will play Texas Southern, an FCS opponent.

Sam Houston State (0-1) vs. Tulsa (1-0) (6 p.m. in Huntsville, TX)

The Bearkats lost to Troy on the road last week, and their opponent in Week 2 just knocked off a Big 12 team. Tulsa beat Oklahoma State last week.

This will be the first home game for Sam Houston State this season.