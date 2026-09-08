Fairview LDS temple vandalized twice during construction

The Brief Police in Fairview say an unknown suspect vandalized a Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple that's currently under construction over the weekend. A spokesperson for the temple says it's the second time a sign has been damaged since the temple began construction last month. Police do not currently have a suspect, and their investigation into the vandalization continues.



An LDS temple under construction in Fairview has been vandalized twice in the last month, and police still don't have a suspect identified.

Fairview temple vandalized

Fairview Temple rendering. CTSY: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

What we know:

Fairview Police say they were alerted to a vandalization call on Sunday, Sept. 6, at a Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple at 681 E. Stacy Road.

Police found that a suspect had spray-painted "Trump is God" on a sign on the property between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m.

Dig deeper:

Temple officials say it's the second vandalization of the under-construction facility since August.

On Aug. 9, Fairview Police found a sign on the property had been spray-painted with "MAGA."

Construction on the temple began in August. The cost to replace the sign is estimated at $300.

What we don't know:

Police do not have a suspect identified.

Fairview Police have obtained surveillance footage of the Aug. 9 incident, but say the footage is too far away to positively identify the suspect.

What they're saying:

Fairview Mayor John Hubbard released a statement following the vandalization of the temple:

The defacing of a sign at the site of the temple being built by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is unacceptable, and I condemn it without qualification. We have asked the Fairview Police Department to investigate.

While the Town and the Church have disagreed over the size of the temple’s steeple, Fairview’s citizens have consistently shown respect for our neighbors and their religious beliefs. This disagreement is about the height and scale of a structure. It is not about anyone’s faith.

There is no excuse for vandalism or hateful activity. I ask every Fairview resident to condemn this action and voice support for our neighbors in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Neighbors can disagree, but Fairview is not a community that supports this kind of conduct. We solve problems through respect, good-faith dialogue and a shared commitment to being good neighbors.

LDS Temple in Fairview

The backstory:

Construction on the temple was approved in Nov. 2025. Residents expressed concerns about the height and lighting of the temple, which they said would be out of place in the residential side of the town.

Those involved with the temple's development said the growing LDS population in North Texas necessitated construction of the temple.

What's next:

Police say their investigation into the incident continues.