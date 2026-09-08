25 years after 9/11, North Texas honors the anniversary with events across the region

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The Brief More than 400 first responders ascended 110 flights at the Comerica Bank Tower during the Dallas 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. Arlington will host the 9/11 Heroes Run 5K & Ruck on Saturday, Sept. 12, benefiting the Travis Manion Foundation. Volunteers will gather Saturday, Sept. 12, at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery for the National Day of Service and Remembrance.



First responders, civic leaders, and community members across North Texas will gather across the Metroplex this week to mark the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Commemorative events span multiple counties and feature solemn tributes, community marches, stair climbs, and service projects.

9/11 Events in DFW

The morning's memorial activities begin early across several municipalities:

Tributes continue throughout the region with several active community events:

More than 400 first responders recently completed the Dallas 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at the Comerica Bank Tower, ascending 110 flights following an opening ceremony at Main Street Garden Park.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Arlington will host the 9/11 Heroes Run 5K & Ruck on Saturday, Sept. 12, at 7:30 a.m. near the National Medal of Honor Museum area to benefit the Travis Manion Foundation.

Additionally, the National Day of Service and Remembrance will take place Saturday, Sept. 12, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, where volunteers will gather to clean headstones and maintain the grounds.

9/11 Heroes Run 5K & Ruck (Arlington) Status: Scheduled for Scheduled for Saturday, September 12, 2026, at the National Medal of Honor Museum area in Arlington. The opening ceremony starts at 8:00 AM and the run/ruck begins at 8:30 AM.

National Day of Service and Remembrance (DFW National Cemetery)Status: Scheduled for Scheduled for Saturday, September 12, 2026 , from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery (2000 Mountain Creek Parkway). Volunteers gather to clean headstones and maintain the cemetery grounds.