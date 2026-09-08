25 years after 9/11, North Texas honors the anniversary with events across the region
DALLAS - First responders, civic leaders, and community members across North Texas will gather across the Metroplex this week to mark the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
Commemorative events span multiple counties and feature solemn tributes, community marches, stair climbs, and service projects.
9/11 Events in DFW
The morning's memorial activities begin early across several municipalities:
- Grapevine Remembrance Ceremony & MARCH 455Details: Begins at 7:30 AM at the 9/11 Flight Crew Memorial (1000 Texan Trail), including honor guards and a live stream. Followed immediately by MARCH 455 down Main Street.
- Fort Worth 25th Anniversary Memorial EventDetails: Begins at 7:15 AM at Fort Worth City Hall’s Back Porch (100 Fort Worth Trail).
- George W. Bush Presidential Center (Dallas)Details: Hosting a Moment of Remembrance on the plaza from 8:30 AM to 9:00 AM, featuring local police and fire departments. Free museum admission and parking are provided all day. Registration is required.
- North Richland Hills Remembrance CeremonyDetails: Begins at 9:11 AM inside the NRH City Hall lobby. It includes flag raising, pipes and drums, a wreath-laying, tolling of the bells, and the "Ceremonial Climb Stories" stairwell display.
- Frisco Remembrance CeremonyDetails: Begins at 7:30 AM at the Veterans Memorial inside Frisco Commons Park.
- Plano Fire Department Ceremony (Dallas)Details: Takes place at 8:30 AM at the Museum of Biblical Art (7500 Park Lane, Dallas), alongside a Carter BloodCare donation drive. The Together We Remember: September 11th Art Exhibition runs from September 11 – December 18, 2026.
- Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort WorthDetails: Base ceremony at 8:00 AM (guest arrival/seating by 7:45 AM) at 1510 Chenault Ave, featuring a 21-gun salute. Note: Pre-registration or standard base access is required.
- The Colony Remembrance CeremonyDetails: The ceremony will be held at Firehouse 4, 3400 Plano Parkway, near Nebraska Furniture Mart. The ceremony is open to the public and will begin promptly at 7:30 a.m. Throughout the morning, visitors are welcome to walk through the memorial area, view and touch the World Trade Center steel, and learn more about its history and the memorial site.
- Southlake Remembrance GatheringDetails: Commences at 8:30 AM at Liberty Garden in Bicentennial Park.
- Town of Prosper CeremonyDetails: Begins at 9:00 AM at Prosper Fire Rescue Central Station, featuring their local 9/11 museum exhibit and WTC steel beam.
Tributes continue throughout the region with several active community events:
More than 400 first responders recently completed the Dallas 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb at the Comerica Bank Tower, ascending 110 flights following an opening ceremony at Main Street Garden Park.
Looking ahead to the weekend, Arlington will host the 9/11 Heroes Run 5K & Ruck on Saturday, Sept. 12, at 7:30 a.m. near the National Medal of Honor Museum area to benefit the Travis Manion Foundation.
Additionally, the National Day of Service and Remembrance will take place Saturday, Sept. 12, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, where volunteers will gather to clean headstones and maintain the grounds.
- 9/11 Heroes Run 5K & Ruck (Arlington)Status: Scheduled for Saturday, September 12, 2026, at the National Medal of Honor Museum area in Arlington. The opening ceremony starts at 8:00 AM and the run/ruck begins at 8:30 AM.
- National Day of Service and Remembrance (DFW National Cemetery)Status: Scheduled for Saturday, September 12, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery (2000 Mountain Creek Parkway). Volunteers gather to clean headstones and maintain the cemetery grounds.
The Source: Information in this article is from event websites and city websites across North Texas.