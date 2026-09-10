Level 1 severe weather threat brings rain chances and damaging winds to DFW area

The Brief North Texas has a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening, potentially ending a 56-day dry spell. The weather system carries a marginal severe risk, with damaging winds over 50 to 60 mph and frequent lightning as the primary threats. Storm activity is expected to shift eastward overnight, with hot, sunny conditions returning over the weekend.



North Texans dealing with a grueling 56-day dry stretch could finally see some relief Thursday as a weather system moves into the area, bringing a 40% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms.

When will it rain in Dallas?

What we know:

The system carries a marginal risk — level one out of five — for severe weather, with the primary threats being damaging winds in excess of 50 to 60 mph and frequent lightning. Meteorologists note that while most storms will stay below severe criteria, the low-end threat amounts to a 5% chance of severe wind per county.

Morning conditions started out clear and hot, with temperatures ranging from the mid-70s near Cedar Creek Reservoir and Lake Tawakoni to the upper 70s in Plano and 80 degrees near Ray Roberts. High humidity and dew points in the upper 60s and low 70s mean heat indices will remain near triple digits even for areas that fall short of 100 degrees. South-southeasterly winds are expected to hover between 5 and 12 mph.

Live Radar

Cloud cover will increase through the day following a quiet, sunny morning. Isolated thunderstorms are expected to develop by late afternoon, particularly northwest of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, with coverage increasing between 6 and 8 p.m.

Activity could linger into the evening and early Friday morning before shifting eastward, potentially bringing an end to the region's prolonged dry spell.

Skies are expected to dry out from west to east through Friday, with highs remaining in the mid-to-upper 90s. Sunshine and temperatures returning to the century mark are forecasted for the weekend.

7-Day Forecast