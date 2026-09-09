University of North Texas launches College of AI and Advanced Analytics following $20M donation

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The Brief The University of North Texas received a $20 million donation from Anuradha and Vikas Sinha to establish a new College of Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Analytics. The transformational gift will fund six permanent endowments supporting student scholarships, endowed faculty positions, advanced research, and entrepreneurship. UNT plans to hold an official campus celebration later this year to formally honor the naming of the new academic hub.



The University of North Texas announced a $20 million transformational gift from Anuradha and Vikas Sinha to establish the Anuradha and Vikas Sinha College of Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Analytics.

College of AI at UNT

The new college will serve as an academic and research hub focused on intelligent systems, data analytics, cybersecurity, health informatics, and learning technologies, university officials said.

What they're saying:

"Artificial intelligence will be one of the defining technologies of our generation, and universities have an essential role to play in preparing the people who will shape its future," said Vikas Sinha, vice president of the Mainframe Software Division at Broadcom and a 2023 UNT doctoral graduate. "This gift is about paying that opportunity forward and recognizing that immigrants don’t simply participate in the American dream — they help build it."

Local perspective:

The $20 million donation will establish six permanent endowments supporting student scholarships, endowed professorships, college leadership, entrepreneurship, advanced research, and emerging technologies.

UNT President Harrison Keller said the college aligns with the university's "Look North: UNT 2030" strategic initiative, aimed at adapting higher education to a changing labor market and accelerating interdisciplinary innovation.

Structurally, the Sinha College will feature two academic divisions—Applied Intelligence and Informatics, and Information and Learning Applications—and will house the Applied Artificial Intelligence and Data Science Institute to foster industry partnerships and cross-campus research.

Dig deeper:

The Sinhas, who immigrated to the U.S. from India, previously funded UNT's Department of Data Science in 2024 and the Sinha Innovation Lab for Data Science in 2025.

UNT plans to hold a campus celebration honoring the naming of the new college later this year.