Dallas man given federal prison sentence for marijuana trafficking enterprise

The Brief Dian Huang Jiang of Dallas was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison after admitting to running a large-scale marijuana distribution network. Jiang's network was responsible for moving weed from Oklahoma to buyers in Texas, and would sometimes send profits from their sales to China. Records show Jiang would distribute up to 1,000 pounds of marijuana in a single day, and required customers to purchase between 20 and 300 pounds per transaction.



A Dallas man will spend years in federal prison after pleading guilty to running a multi-state marijuana distribution network.

Dallas man sentenced for drug trafficking

What we know:

Dian Huang Jiang of Dallas pleaded guilty to conspiracy to use interstate facilities in aid of racketeering.

Jiang admitted to authorities that he was responsible for leading a large-scale marijuana distribution network.

Court records show Jiang's network would move product from Oklahoma to buyers in Texas from at least January 2020 to August 2023.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joseph Barron)

Jiang would move up to 1,000 pounds of marijuana a day, and required buyers to purchase between 20 and 300 pounds of marijuana per transaction.

The enterprise included multiple residences across Oklahoma and Texas. As part of the conspiracy, Jiang would sometimes send profits from selling marijuana to China.

On Aug. 8, 2023, federal agents seized more than $2.8 million from bank accounts associated with Jiang's operation.

Jiang additionally faces forfeiture of several properties involved in the operation.

What they're saying:

"Drug traffickers who exploit interstate networks to pump poison into our communities will be met with the full force of federal prosecution," said U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould. "Mr. Jiang built a sprawling, multi‑state drug enterprise that pushed thousands of kilograms of marijuana and funneled millions of dollars in proceeds through criminal channels. The Homeland Security Task Force unraveled that operation piece by piece, and today’s sentence reflects our unwavering commitment to dismantling criminal organizations that threaten public safety."

"This case sends a clear message; drug traffickers do not get a free pass simply because marijuana laws vary from state to state," said DEA Dallas Special Agent in Charge Joseph B. Tucker. "Mr. Jiang moved large quantities of marijuana across state lines and supplied dangerous criminals who fuel violence and threaten our communities. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to dismantle networks and prevent drug proceeds from strengthening criminal organizations."