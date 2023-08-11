Duncanville stars announce college commitments to LSU, Texas

Two of the top players from Duncanville's state championship team announced their college choices on Thursday.

Caden Durham, the 4-star running back who was named Duncanville's offensive MVP last season, had LSU, Oklahoma and Texas A&M hats on the table before his sister announced he was headed to Baton Rouge.

The came Colin Simmons, a 5-star recruit who was named the number one edge rushing prospect in the country.

MORE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS NEWS

With LSU, Miami, Texas and even SMU on the table, he eventually picked the Longhorns.

Simmons said his two finalists were Texas and LSU, but Durham says they never talked about the possibility of teaming up.

"I mean, we knew the possibility, but we never spoke on it for real. If it happened, it happened," said Durham.

Related article

Durham will play football and run track at LSU.

He finished third at state in the 100m dash and won a state title in the 4x200 relay in his high school career.

Simmons will look to continue to terrorize quarterbacks for the Longhorns.

He racked up 22.5 sacks during his historic junior year.

Simmons spent time in the offseason working out with Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry and Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons.

"I'm completely blessed," Simmons said. "For me to receive that knowledge from them and pick at their brain and gain so much out of them."

Simmons said just being around NFL stars has a different feel to it.

"It just feels like greatness and feels like that I'm going to be there one day," he said. "I'm going to be better than them one day, and I'm going to make that happen."

Featured article

Even though the seniors are looking ahead to their college careers, they know there is unfinished business at Duncanville.

They say the success they experienced last year was special.

"It means a lot to not just only us, but just to everybody, especially Duncanville. Like we brought a state title to Duncanville," said Simmons.