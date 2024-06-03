Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until WED 2:00 PM CDT, Kaufman County, Ellis County
13
River Flood Warning
until WED 5:30 AM CDT, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 4:51 AM CDT until WED 11:00 AM CDT, Hopkins County, Delta County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:15 PM CDT, Hunt County
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:21 AM CDT, Hunt County, Rockwall County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 4:46 PM CDT until MON 7:30 PM CDT, Hunt County, Hopkins County, Delta County, Rains County
River Flood Warning
until WED 11:30 AM CDT, Collin County
River Flood Warning
until WED 5:48 PM CDT, Collin County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 5:16 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT, Collin County, Dallas County, Rockwall County
River Flood Warning
until WED 12:00 AM CDT, Denton County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Red River County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Henderson County, Anderson County, Anderson County, Anderson County
Flash Flood Warning
from MON 5:06 PM CDT until MON 8:00 PM CDT, Red River County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until MON 8:00 PM CDT, Red River County

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD teacher to start at QB for U.S. in flag football world championships

By
Published  June 3, 2024 4:54pm CDT
Sports
FOX 4
article

Source: U.S. Flag Football

A Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD teacher will serve as the quarterback for the USA squad at an international flag football tournament this summer.

Vanita Krouch, who lives in Carrollton and teaches PE at La Villita Elementary, will be the starting quarterback and team captain for the U.S. at the IFAF Flag Football World Championships this August.

Krouch, who is known as the "Tom Brady of Flag Football," was named to the 12-athlete roster for USA Football's U.S. Women's Flag Football National team.

The 43-year-old has been on the team since 2016.

Before finding flag football through a Google search, she played basketball for four seasons at SMU.

More than 25 countries will compete in the tournament this August in Finland.

Since 2016, she has helped lead the team to a 25-1 record, winning gold at the 2018 and 2021 championships.