Bowl Games: Where, when to watch Texas schools play

Published  December 8, 2024 6:41pm CST
College Football
FOX 4
While Texas and SMU are getting most of the attention for making the College Football Playoff, a total of ten Texas schools accepted invitations to bowl games this season.

Here's where and when you will be able to watch.

Thursday, Dec. 19

New Orleans Bowl

Sam Houston vs. Georgia Southern
7 p.m. | ESPN2
Caesars Superdome
New Orleans, Louisiana

Saturday, Dec. 21

College Football Playoff First Round Games

No. 16 Clemson at No. 3 Texas
4 p.m. | TNT/MAX
Austin, Texas

No. 10 SMU at No. 4 Penn State
12 p.m. | TNT/MAX
University Park, Pennsylvania

Monday, Dec. 23

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Coastal Carolina vs. UTSA
11 a.m. | ESPN
Brooks Stadium
Conway, South Carolina

Friday, Dec. 27

Liberty Bowl

Arkansas vs. Texas Tech
7 p.m. | ESPN
Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
Memphis, Tennessee

Las Vegas Bowl

USC vs. Texas A&M
10:30 p.m. | ESPN
Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas, Nevada

Saturday, Dec. 28

New Mexico Bowl

TCU vs. Louisiana
2:15 p.m. | ESPN
University Stadium
Albuquerque, New Mexico

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Texas Bowl

LSU vs. Baylor
3:30 p.m. | ESPN
NRG Stadium
Houston, Texas

Friday, Jan. 3

First Responder Bowl

North Texas vs. Texas State
4 p.m. | ESPN
Gerald J. Ford Stadium
Dallas, Texas

The Source

  • Information in this article comes from the NCAA.