Bowl Games: Where, when to watch Texas schools play

While Texas and SMU are getting most of the attention for making the College Football Playoff, a total of ten Texas schools accepted invitations to bowl games this season.

Here's where and when you will be able to watch.

Thursday, Dec. 19

New Orleans Bowl

Sam Houston vs. Georgia Southern

7 p.m. | ESPN2

Caesars Superdome

New Orleans, Louisiana

Saturday, Dec. 21

College Football Playoff First Round Games

No. 16 Clemson at No. 3 Texas

4 p.m. | TNT/MAX

Austin, Texas

No. 10 SMU at No. 4 Penn State

12 p.m. | TNT/MAX

University Park, Pennsylvania

Monday, Dec. 23

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Coastal Carolina vs. UTSA

11 a.m. | ESPN

Brooks Stadium

Conway, South Carolina

Friday, Dec. 27

Liberty Bowl

Arkansas vs. Texas Tech

7 p.m. | ESPN

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Memphis, Tennessee

Las Vegas Bowl

USC vs. Texas A&M

10:30 p.m. | ESPN

Allegiant Stadium

Las Vegas, Nevada

Saturday, Dec. 28

New Mexico Bowl

TCU vs. Louisiana

2:15 p.m. | ESPN

University Stadium

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Tuesday, Dec. 31

Texas Bowl

LSU vs. Baylor

3:30 p.m. | ESPN

NRG Stadium

Houston, Texas

Friday, Jan. 3

First Responder Bowl

North Texas vs. Texas State

4 p.m. | ESPN

Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Dallas, Texas