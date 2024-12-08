Bowl Games: Where, when to watch Texas schools play
While Texas and SMU are getting most of the attention for making the College Football Playoff, a total of ten Texas schools accepted invitations to bowl games this season.
Here's where and when you will be able to watch.
Thursday, Dec. 19
New Orleans Bowl
Sam Houston vs. Georgia Southern
7 p.m. | ESPN2
Caesars Superdome
New Orleans, Louisiana
Saturday, Dec. 21
College Football Playoff First Round Games
No. 16 Clemson at No. 3 Texas
4 p.m. | TNT/MAX
Austin, Texas
No. 10 SMU at No. 4 Penn State
12 p.m. | TNT/MAX
University Park, Pennsylvania
Monday, Dec. 23
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Coastal Carolina vs. UTSA
11 a.m. | ESPN
Brooks Stadium
Conway, South Carolina
Friday, Dec. 27
Liberty Bowl
Arkansas vs. Texas Tech
7 p.m. | ESPN
Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
Memphis, Tennessee
Las Vegas Bowl
USC vs. Texas A&M
10:30 p.m. | ESPN
Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas, Nevada
Saturday, Dec. 28
New Mexico Bowl
TCU vs. Louisiana
2:15 p.m. | ESPN
University Stadium
Albuquerque, New Mexico
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Texas Bowl
LSU vs. Baylor
3:30 p.m. | ESPN
NRG Stadium
Houston, Texas
Friday, Jan. 3
First Responder Bowl
North Texas vs. Texas State
4 p.m. | ESPN
Gerald J. Ford Stadium
Dallas, Texas