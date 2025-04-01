Denton I-35W crash kills one, at least 6 injured

article

The Brief 1 person is dead, and at least 6 others are injured after a crash on I-35W in Denton. The 4-vehicle crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. All northbound traffic is being forced to exit at FM 2449 and Vintage Boulevard.



Denton police say one person is dead, and at least six others were injured in a four-vehicle crash on I-35W.

I-35W Crash

What we know:

The northbound lanes of I-35W were shut down on Tuesday afternoon after a crash involving an RV and three other vehicles just before 4 p.m.

Seven people were taken to the hospital. One of those people was pronounced dead once they arrived at the hospital.

Visuals from SKY 4 shows one of the vehicles lifted on top of the RV and pinned against the wall.

All northbound traffic is being forced to exit at FM 2449 and Vintage Boulevard.

What we don't know:

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

The names and ages of the victims have also not been released.