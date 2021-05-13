AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament kicks off in McKinney

For the first time, the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament will tee off in Collin County.

The tournament was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic so organizers are thrilled to be back and in their home at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney.

In the tournament’s seven-decade history, it’s never been played outside of Dallas County.

This year’s event will showcase some of the highest-ranked golfers in the world.

It’s one of the strongest fields for the Byron Nelson in years.

"We have three of the top ten in the world here with us. John, number three, Bryson, a local player, Brooks, number 10, as well as both Hideki Matsuyama who won the Masters and Will, another one of our local pros who came in second at the Masters and the other local guys. It’s going to be fantastic," said John Jenkins, the Golf of Dallas board chair.

The Byron Nelson raises money for Momentous Institute, a non-profit organization focused on mental health services and education for children.

Safety measures are in place because of the pandemic. Masks are required and the capacity was limited to 25%.

Tickets are sold out.