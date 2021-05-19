ATP tournament returns to Dallas next year with Dallas Open at SMU tennis complex

A pro tennis tournament will be held in Dallas next year, as the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Tour returns to Dallas for the first time in more than 30 years.

The ATP 250, which is the only indoor tour-level event in the U.S., was held in New York for the past three years, but will move to North Texas next year as the Dallas Open.

The event will be held February 6-13, 2022, at the Styslinger/Altec Tennis Complex at Southern Methodist University, which opened in 2015.

The last ATP event held in Dallas was the World Championship of Tennis Finals in 1989.

Dallas resident and ATP 34th ranked player John Isner and Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki will help announce the tournament's arrival to Dallas.