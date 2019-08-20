Agent: Ezekiel Elliott not pleased by Jerry Jones' ‘Zeke who?' joke

article

Ezekiel Elliott is reportedly not amused by a joke made by Jerry Jones after a preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday.

Jones was answering a question about the Cowboys backup running backs’ performance in the game when he said, "Zeke who?" Jones did immediately clarify that he wanted Elliott to know he was just having fun.

But Elliott's agent told ESPN on Monday that the player found it "disrespectful."

Elliott's holdout continues as he hopes to leverage a bigger contract. He still has two years left on his rookie deal.

The Cowboys will play their third preseason game on Saturday at AT&T Stadium against the Houston Texans.