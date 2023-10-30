Adolis Garcia leaves Game 3 of World Series with left-side tightness

ALCS MVP Adolis Garcia was removed early from Game 3 of the World Series after picking up an injury.

Garcia took a big swing on a fly out in the top of the 8th and grabbed his back on his way to first.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 30: Adolis García #53 of the Texas Rangers reaches towards his back after flying out in the eighth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks during Game Three of the World Series at Chase Field on October 30, 2023 in Phoenix, Expand

The Cuban outfielder was replaced in the bottom of the inning by Travis Jankowski.

Garcia has been a crucial member for the Rangers during the playoff run, breaking an MLB record for the most RBI in a postseason.

In Game 3, it was Garcia's defense that played a crucial role.

He gunned down the Diamondbacks' Christian Walker who was trying to score in the bottom of the second to keep the game scoreless.

Walker ran through a stop sign from his third base coach.

The Rangers said Garcia left the game with left-side tightness.

It is unknown how significant the injury is or if he will have to miss any games in the series.

Related article

Earlier, Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer was removed from the game with back tightness.