Adolis García breaks MLB record set by infamous Ranger killer

Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis García's amazing playoff run is officially historic.

García broke an MLB record for the most RBI in a postseason on Friday night with a walk-off homer in extra innings.

The Cuban outfielder now has 22 RBI this postseason.

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 27: Adolis García #53 of the Texas Rangers hits an RBI single in the first inning during Game 1 of the 2023 World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Friday, October 27, 2023 in Expand

García's record-breaking performance is a little extra sweet because of the name he erased from the record books.

The previous record-holder was former St. Louis Cardinals third baseman David Freese during the 2011 playoffs.

Freese hit .397 with 5 home runs and 21 RBI during the 2011 postseason, which included a World Series win over the Texas Rangers.

Freese killed the Rangers, driving in 7 runs in the World Series alone.

The Rangers were one strike away from winning the series in Game 6 when Freese tripled over Rangers right fielder Nelson Cruz to tie the game in the 9th.

The Cardinals went on to win the game in extra innings and then the series in Game 7.

READ MORE: García was let go by 2 teams, including the Rangers, the team he’s led to the World Series

Freese's record is not the first that García has broken this postseason.

In the ALCS, García tallied 15 RBI during the seven games against the Astros.

He also became first player ever to drive in a run in six straight playoff games.

He extended that streak to seven games on Monday night.