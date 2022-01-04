10 Dallas Stars players cleared from COVID-19 list

article

The Dallas Stars will be back on the ice Thursday for the first time in more than two weeks.

Ten players are back after being out under the NHL’s COVID-19 rules.

But team captain Jamie Benn and three coaching and staff members remain out.

The Stars will have six games that will need to be rescheduled.

They will host the Florida Panthers Thursday night at the Pittsburgh Penguins Saturday afternoon.

