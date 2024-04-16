8 Best People Search Sites: Pros, Cons, & Pricing in 2024

This content was provided by our sponsor, General Fanager. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

Many websites for searching people boast about being the best, making it hard to differentiate the excellent ones from the average ones. Currently, there are many leading people search sites accessible.

After assessing people finder platforms, we've chosen the most reputable ones to offer detailed reports.

This curated list of the top people search sites offers the most suitable options to reconnect with old friends, locate family members, gather detailed information, and more.

8 Best People Search Sites On the Market

BeenVerified : Best People Search Site Overall PeopleLooker : Best for Quick & Reliable Results Best for Quick & Reliable Results TruthFinder : Best for Public Records Search Intelius : Best for Detailed Reports Instant Checkmate : Best for Criminal History Check PeopleFinders : Best for Ease of Use Spokeo : Cheapest People Search Site US Search : Oldest People Search Website

BeenVerified : Best People Search Site Overall

Pros:

Offers diverse search options

Provides a user-friendly navigation experience

Cons:

Additional fees may apply for certain data

Cannot purchase individual reports

BeenVerified is an internet-based service that offers detailed background checks on individuals. It utilizes a wide range of sources, such as public records and social media platforms, to provide users with current information.

From the beginning, you'll get basic personal details from the results. Yet, for a deeper look, the site offers a range of government public records. These provide access to info like criminal and traffic records, property ownership, relationships, and more.

Usability: 4.9/5

BeenVerified provides a significant benefit with its simple interface, allowing users to navigate and conduct searches easily. The search results are displayed in an organized and simple-to-understand format, improving the clarity and readability of the information provided.

Features: 5/5

BeenVerified provides various significant features, such as:

People Search : This tool allows users to find individuals using different criteria like name, phone number, email address, or social media handle. It provides contact details, past addresses, and more.

Criminal & Traffic Records Search : Users can check criminal and traffic records, including arrests, convictions, and sex offender lists.

Public Records Search: BeenVerified searches public records like property, court, marriage, and divorce records. It helps users access details about education, employment, and personal history.

Pricing: 4.9/5

BeenVerified offers affordability with a range of subscription plans to suit different budgets. Users can choose monthly or yearly payment options, making it cost-effective for those needing regular background checks.

One month costs $29.99 per month

Three-month memberships are available for $19.49 per month with a 35% discount

PeopleLooker : Best for Quick & Reliable Results

Pros:

Features a simple-to-use interface

Can deliver thorough search reports

Boasts excellent customer service

Includes social media and genealogy search options

Cons:

Does not offer individual reports as an option

PeopleLooker offers quick, budget-friendly, and convenient access to dependable public records. Using PeopleLooker, you can discover information that might not be easily found on Google or other search engines.

Usability: 4.9/5

PeopleLooker is well-known for its user-friendly interface, making it simple for individuals to conduct searches and access public records with minimal effort or confusion.

Features: 4.9/5

PeopleLooker offers various features allowing users to perform thorough searches and access a wide array of public records.

People Search : Users can find individuals by entering their name, address, phone number, or email.

Reverse Phone Lookup : Identifies the owner of a phone number and provides access to their public records.

Username Search : Users can find individuals by searching for their social media usernames.

Address Lookup: Provides information about a specific address, including its history, ownership, and associated public records.

Pricing: 4.8/5

PeopleLooker provides a monthly subscription plan and allows users to test the service for 7 days for $1 . If users decide to continue, they can select either a monthly membership for $23.99 per month or a 3-month membership for $19.19 per month .

TruthFinder : Best for Public Records Search

Pros

Offers various search options

Provides dark web scanning add-on

Toll-free customer support hotline

Holds an A+ rating from the BBB

Simple to navigate

Can deliver detailed reports

Cons

Higher cost

Established in 2015, TruthFinder may not be among the long-standing, conventional people search platforms, but it has emerged as one of the leading background check providers today.

Having garnered over 60,000 5-star reviews, TruthFinder proves itself as a reliable people search service offering thorough reports. Its A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau adds to its credibility.

Usability: 4.9/5

TruthFinder stands out as one of the simplest people search platforms, boasting a clean interface and simple navigation. Its organized layout facilitates effortless searching.

Furthermore, users can conveniently access TruthFinder through its complimentary Android mobile application, enabling quick searches and access to information about individuals on the go.

Features: 4.9/5

On TruthFinder , you can search individuals using various services like people search, reverse phone number lookup, email search subscription plans, public records, and background checks. You only need someone's name, phone number, email address, or address to search.

The People and Background Search options are useful for confirming online dates, reconnecting with family or friends, or checking what information appears on your own background check.

Additionally, TruthFinder sifts through millions of public records to provide details such as criminal and traffic records, arrests, and other public information about individuals.

Given the prevalence of identity theft in today's digital world, performing a dark web scan on TruthFinder can help safeguard your information from cybercriminals. This scan may monitor the web for potential instances of identity theft.

What TruthFinder Can Uncover: 4.9/5

TruthFinder provides the most detailed reports among other people search websites due to its extensive exploration of millions of public records.

Detailed reports on TruthFinder can uncover information such as:

Criminal background

Possible arrest records

Traffic violations

Contact details

Educational background

Work history

Birth records

Death records

Social media presence

Online dating profiles

Places visited

Possible relatives and family connections

Pricing: 4.7/5

TruthFinder is considered a higher-tier people search platform and could be a preferable choice. However, if you seek thorough and detailed reports, it remains a good option. TruthFinder offers a complimentary reverse phone number lookup, and email search subscription plans service for basic caller information.

Price summary:

Unlimited reports for one month cost $28.05 per month

Unlimited reports for three months cost $23.28 per month , billed at $46.56 every two months for Power Users

DISCLAIMER: You may not use TruthFinder or the information it provides to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. TruthFinder does not provide consumer reports and is not a consumer reporting agency. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., ("FCRA"), which are incorporated herein by reference.)"

Intelius : Best for Detailed Reports

Pros

Detailed reports available

Diverse search options and membership plans offered

Simple-to-use interface

Quick results delivery

Well-regarded with high ratings

Extensive public records source

Cons

Restricted to the United States only

Intelius , founded in 2003, is a highly respected people search platform. It offers a user-friendly experience, making it ideal for daily use.

With access to millions of records, Intelius provides ample information about individuals, whether a new neighbor, a potential date, or someone else.

Usability: 4.9/5

Intelius distinguishes itself with its user-friendly website design and straightforward interface. Upon landing on the site, you'll find clear search parameters and helpful prompts to guide you effortlessly through your search.

Additionally, leveraging its extensive access to public records, Intelius effectively presents information in a readable format, ensuring ease of understanding for users.

Features: 5/5

Intelius offers extensive search options and membership plans to improve the likelihood of finding desired information. You can conduct a comprehensive people search using a person's name and accessing various public records and criminal data.

To enhance relevance, you can specify the individual's state or city. The reverse phone and address lookup features allow you to uncover details associated with a phone number or property records, beneficial for tasks like obtaining a mortgage.

What Intelius Can Uncover: 4.9/5

Intelius excels in producing detailed and current reports on individuals and properties, surpassing expectations with its results.

Examples of information revealed through an Intelius search include:

Associated social media & dating profiles

Possible arrest records

Traffic offenses

Sexual offenses

Court records

Family members and possible relatives

Address history

Phone number

Assets

Pricing: 4.9/5

The service provides a complimentary basic search, enabling users to access fundamental details about individuals, like their age or previous residences. A subscription is required for more comprehensive records.

Fortunately, the subscription costs are presently lower compared to many other people search platforms. Given the extensive information available and user-friendly interface, Intelius offers great affordability.

Price summary:

Intelius Reverse Phone Lookup + People Search: $34.95/month

Intelius People Search: , billed at $42.25 every other month $21.13/month , billed at $42.25 every other month

Identity Protect: $34.95/month

Instant Checkmate : Best for Criminal History Check

Pros

Toll-free customer support is available

Comprehensive criminal history information provided

Quick and reliable report

Reports downloadable in PDF format

Simple and user-friendly interface

Well-regarded reputation

Cons

Individual reports are not offered

Instant Checkmate is recognized as the leading choice for people search services, offering comprehensive background checks for safety assurance. It uncovers individuals' criminal and traffic records, backed by an A+ BBB rating, solidifying its trustworthiness in the field of people search platforms.

Usability: 4.9/5

Instant Checkmate offers a smooth search experience with its instant search feature and user-friendly navigation bar.

Additionally, it provides comprehensive records in a concise format, saving users from the hassle of sorting through lengthy documents for specific details.

Furthermore, if users face any challenges on the website, they can count on its responsive toll-free call support for help.

Features: 4.9/5

Instant Checkmate offers four main search options: people search, reverse phone lookup search, criminal and possible arrest records search, and inmate search.

The people search feature requires only the individual's name and city to access their information. It can also quickly provide details about unknown callers using just a phone number.

The criminal and traffic records search is handy as it searches through vast records. Users can narrow their background checks by state, city, and zip code. The inmate search is beneficial for reconnecting with incarcerated loved ones and providing information on different correctional facilities nationwide.

What Instant Checkmate Can Uncover: 4.8/5

Instant Checkmate, a comprehensive background check platform, goes beyond simply disclosing criminal and traffic records.

Below are various potential details that Instant Checkmate can uncover:

Location history

Address history

Birth records

Death records

Phone number

Possible relatives

Associated social media & dating profiles

Weapon permits

Possible arrest records

Court records

Pricing: 4.8/5

Although Instant Checkmate's subscription options are more expensive compared to its main competitors, it provides a satisfactory balance between cost and quality, particularly for long-term commitments. However, it does not offer the option to purchase a single report.

Summary of prices:

PeopleFinders : Best for Ease of Use

Pros

Offers extensive details about individuals

User-friendly interface

Helpful for locating lost friends or possible relatives

Useful for conducting background checks on prospective employees

Cons

Information might not be current

Accessing specific information can be costly

May intrude on an individual's privacy without consent

PeopleFinders stands out as a top choice among people search platforms. It offers a variety of information about individuals, such as contact details and background records. Its user-friendly interface allows searches by name, address, or phone number, making it useful for finding lost contacts or conducting background checks on employees or partners.

Usability: 5/5

PeopleFinders is known for its ease of use. Its website features a user-friendly interface, enabling users to search for individuals by name, address, or phone number effortlessly. Search results are neatly organized and simple to understand.

Users can refine their searches with filters and explore various search options, including location, age, and criminal and traffic records, for quicker access to relevant information. Overall, PeopleFinders prioritizes accessibility, catering to users with varying technical abilities.

Features: 4/5

Similar to Intelius, PeopleFinders enables you to locate individuals using their name, phone number, or address. Additionally, it offers an email address search option.

The reverse phone lookup feature allows you to identify unknown callers. The platform also includes a reverse address feature for finding individuals in a particular area. Moreover, the free email address lookup provides comprehensive details about senders.

PeopleFinders consistently receives positive reviews for its relevancy and earns a commendable A rating.

The website provides sufficient free information, including contact details, address history, and details about relatives. Finding friends is quick and straightforward, with convenient contact options displayed in the results.

What PeopleFinders Can Uncover

PeopleFinders can reveal various details about individuals, such as:

Contact Information : This covers an individual's name, current and past addresses, phone numbers, and email addresses.

Background Information : This encompasses possible arrest records and employment and education history.

Public Records : This includes marriage and divorce records.

Associated Social Media & Dating Profiles : PeopleFinders can locate an individual's profiles on platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Possible Relatives and Associates: PeopleFinders offers information on an individual's family members and acquaintances, including their names and contact details.

Only certain information is accessible to everyone, and some details may require greater reliability and currency. Additionally, certain information may be confidential and should not be publicly accessible.

Pricing

PeopleFinders offers affordable packages suitable for both short-term and long-term users. Individual phone lookup reports are available for as low as $1 to $1.95 per report.

Below are the monthly package options and their corresponding prices for those interested in extended memberships:

PeopleFinders Membership : $24.95/month $24.95/month

PeopleFinders Premium Membership: $29.95/month

Spokeo : Cheapest People Finder Site

Pros

Searches automatically updated

Quick and budget-friendly

PDF downloadable reports

Simple-to-use interface

Cons

Information about criminal and traffic records is restricted

In search of an economical people search service? You've come to the right place.

Spokeo offers a great combination of affordability and extensive searches, making it ideal for those seeking basic information about individuals.

The site's credibility is underscored by endorsements from reputable sources like Forbes and the New York Times.

Usability: 4.9/5

Spokeo meets the essential criteria for an excellent website, featuring a neat interface with well-structured white spaces. Navigating Spokeo is straightforward, even for beginners. If you face any difficulties, the site's customer service and search assistant team will promptly address them.

Features 4.7/5

Spokeo prioritizes simplicity while providing all the necessary functions of a reliable background check service. Spokeo can discover various information about individuals with just a name, phone number, email address, or physical address.

According to the overwhelmingly positive customer feedback, the reverse address lookup feature is particularly useful for property-related inquiries.

One of Spokeo's standout features is its automatic updates. This ensures that your report remains current, alerting you to changes and providing a more reliable picture of the individual in question.

What Spokeo Can Uncover: 4.7/5

Spokeo is a great choice for discovering detailed personal information.

Here's what to anticipate:

Contact details

Address history

Family and acquaintances

Associated social media & dating profiles

Criminal background

Personal information

Pricing: 4.8/5

Spokeo offers excellent value for its cost. As the most affordable people search service available, the website ensures you receive quality reports and value for your investment.

Price Overview:

1-month membership – $19.95 per month

2-month membership – $14.95 per month, billed $44.85/quarterly

US Search : Oldest People Search Engine

Pros

Over 25 years of experience

Affordable basic searches

Quick outcomes

Cons

Few criminal and traffic records are available

Detailed reports are expensive

US Search , established in 1993, is an experienced player in people search engines. It searches local, state, and federal records. This service is beneficial for those seeking to find acquaintances or property details.

Usability: 4.5/5

US Search has modernized its user interface, offering a seamless design and a straightforward search process based on an individual's name, phone number, or address.

Features: 4.3/5

US Search is known for its speedy reports. Within minutes, you can access search results containing comprehensive contact information.

What US Search Can Uncover: 4.3/5

US Search is a leading platform for gathering essential information about individuals and properties. Here's what you can expect to find in a US Search report:

Phone numbers

Personal information

Work and school background

Social media accounts

Property ownership and worth

Pricing: 4.4/5

Ranking Methodology for the Best People Search Sites

When assessing the top people search websites, several factors need consideration, such as:

Information Quality : The key factor in ranking people search sites is the quality of the information provided, including its relevance and timeliness.

Search Options : The ability to search by various criteria like name, address, and phone number is crucial for reliable results.

Privacy and Security : Sites should have clear policies to safeguard individuals' privacy and ensure ethical use of information.

Customer Support : Good customer service is essential for addressing user inquiries and concerns.

User-Friendliness : A clear, simple-to-navigate website design is vital for user satisfaction.

Features : Websites offering useful features and online tools scored higher in rankings.

Pricing : The affordability of the service is crucial for customer satisfaction.

Source Size : The size of the online source determines the amount of information available for search.

Relevancy: Relevant information is essential for relevance and usefulness.

What Is a People Search Service?

You might be looking for long-lost relatives or checking out someone you're interested in dating. A people search tool allows you to do this quickly. Simply input the available details like name, phone number, or address into the online source to locate someone.

Best People Search Engines – A Buying Guide

What Is the Best Site To Find Someone?

BeenVerified stands out as the top choice among people search platforms for locating someone you've been trying to find. Intelius can also deliver highly detailed contact and personal information in its reports, facilitating reconnecting with someone you've lost touch with.

Are There Any Free People Search Sites?

Indeed, there are a few no-cost people search websites available. Yet, most such platforms obtain their data from trusted sources, necessitating payment for searches on most search engines to access anything beyond basic results.

How To Find Out Where Someone Lives?

The choice of people search sites determines the availability of someone's basic information using their name, phone number, social media username, or email address.

Typically, these reports include address and location history, offering insights into someone's residency. Additionally, reports often list potential relatives and friends, providing additional clues about someone's whereabouts.

Can I Find Someone Just by Using Their Name?

Indeed, locating someone solely by their name is possible. However, the search results may be extensive for individuals with common names. Having additional details such as the state or city of residence can significantly refine the search, increasing the likelihood of success.

Tips on Choosing From the Best People Search Sites

Highly regarded people search platforms offer the highest likelihood of accessing pertinent details about individuals.

Below are guidelines to assist in selecting the optimal people search website.

Reputation

It's widely known that top people search websites receive numerous positive user reviews.

A reliable method is to explore social forums and networking sites such as Quora, Reddit, Facebook, and others. These platforms offer insights into the opinions of actual users regarding these people search services.

Site Source

A people search company's source indicates the amount of information it can access about individuals or properties.

Choosing a site that gathers data from various sources, such as those mentioned earlier, is crucial.

User Experience

The top people search engines need to offer a user-friendly interface for a smooth browsing experience.

Additionally, the search criteria should be straightforward and quick, ensuring that users, regardless of their experience level, can easily find the information they need.

Pricing

Many people search engines have comparable pricing structures, but the pricier ones tend to provide more detailed reports. It's advisable to choose a reasonably priced service that still can deliver reliable results.

Benefits of Using People Search Sites

Depending on traditional methods to locate someone might prove ineffective, leaving you with few or no options. People search sites offer a solution by providing accessible resources to aid in your search.

Quick Search

You don't have to visit the public library or contact local authorities to locate someone and obtain their contact details. The top people search sites can provide you with this information instantly.

Bulk Search

Searching for multiple people manually can take time and effort, leading to frustration. However, a people search engine can simplify the process and provide you with the information you need more efficiently.

Reliable Results

You could spend time searching through books for reliable information, but why bother when you can use an online person finder? These websites offer more current information compared to print sources.

Background Checks

In addition to easily locating people on the internet, a people search engine allows you to conduct checks on someone's past records, criminal history, and other information.

Are There Any Free People Search Sites

Are there completely free people search sites available? Yes, indeed. Here are a couple of good examples:

Google : The largest search engine, Google, can be used to find people. However, it may take time to sift through various search results.

LinkedIn : This platform focuses on professional profiles, which you can view without needing an account. However, for personal details, other platforms might be better.

Facebook : With its widespread use, Facebook can be considered a people search engine. Yet, it has many duplicate accounts and similar names, making searches challenging.

TruePeopleSearch: A free option where you can find people using their full name and address. However, it's limited to common names in the United States.

How to Get Started With People Search Sites

Register for the service by clicking on the signup button, entering your first name, last name, and checking your email address. Choose a subscription by selecting the payment plan that best suits you and the preferred payment method. After your account is activated, you can search by entering your name, phone number, email address, or social media username into the search bar. Refine your search by providing additional details such as state, city, or religion if prompted by the site. Access your results once they are ready by following the prompt to access the report.

What Is the Best Site To Search for a Person?

Find top-notch solutions for Background Check needs, easily accessing detailed information about individuals, including yourself, with minimal effort.

At the forefront is BeenVerified , granting access to extensive public records, and versatile search options. PeopleLooker, TruthFinder, Instant Checkmate, and Intelius are closely followed, providing thorough searches and comprehensive records.

DISCLAIMER: You may not use the non-FCRA approved services mentioned in this article or the information they provide to make decisions about consumer credit, employment, insurance, tenant screening, or any other purpose that would require FCRA compliance. These services don’t provide consumer reports and are not consumer reporting agencies. (These terms have special meanings under the Fair Credit Reporting Act, 15 USC 1681 et seq., ("FCRA"), which are incorporated herein by reference.)

