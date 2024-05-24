Best Hangover Pills in 2024: 9 Top Picks Reviewed

This content was provided by our sponsor, General Fanager. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

Hangovers can be a real buzzkill after a night of celebration. No one wants the pounding headache, fatigue, and general malaise that comes after a night of fun.

But you don’t have to suffer the negatives of a night of drinking. Hangover pills are the modern solution to this classic problem.

We’ve researched and analyzed the best hangover pills on the market to help you prevent and alleviate those dreaded hangover symptoms.

We’ll start with our top pick, Myrkl , a popular hangover supplement that has received rave reviews.

Best Hangover Pills in 2024 - Quick Overview

The best hangover pills are supposed to help you alleviate the consequences of drinking alcohol. Read the detailed reviews below to find out about each hangover remedy ingredients, benefits, dosage, price, and more.

1. Myrkl - Best Hangover Pills Overall

Key Features

Formula backed by 30 years of research and development

Claims a 92% customer satisfaction in February 2024

4.8 million doses sold

Provides a 30-day money-back guarantee

Tons of deals and subscribe and save discounts

Who Is Myrkl Best For?

Myrkl are the best hangover pills designed for healthy adults who want to maintain productivity and mental clarity in their work, even after a night of celebration. The pre-drinking formula works for anyone who suffers from hangover side effects like drowsiness, nausea, and brain fog.

Benefits

AB001, a proprietary blend of biotic bacteria and L-cysteine and vitamin B12, is designed to help the gut break down alcohol fast . With this supplement, the company claims that 70% of alcohol is metabolized in the gut after an hour of drinking, and 50% within 30 minutes [1].

Ingredients

Fermented Rice Bran

L-Cysteine

Dextrin

Vitamin B12

Microcrystalline Cellulose

Bacillus subtilis

Bacillus coagulans

Vegan Capsule

Dosage

Take two pills 20 minutes before you start drinking

Price

One-time purchase: $34.50 ($2.30 per dose)

Subscribe and save: $27.60

Reviews

Scoring a 4.1/5 on Amazon, Myrkl has impressive reviews. On Amazon’s product page, Mack wrote that he was happy that "Myrkl taught me the cure to a hangover… It’s what you take prior to drinking." He reported that after taking Myrkl before drinking and drinking electrolyte-heavy drinks the morning after, he felt like he didn’t drink at all.

>>Try Myrkl today

2. BetterMorning - BetterBrand - Best for Avoiding Hangxiety

Key Features

Created by PharmD researchers, with ingredients based on scientific research

Lists all ingredients because formula isn’t proprietary

Provides you with quickly-absorbable nutrients that are depleted by alcohol

Helps reduce "hangxiety," the feeling of uneasiness caused by alcohol

20% off options for subscribe and save

Who Is BetterMorning Best For?

If you find yourself waking up in the morning feeling uneasy after a few drinks, your heart beating quicker than normal–this is "hangxiety," a neurological response to alcohol. BetterMorning takes a holistic approach to helping minimize your hangover effects , but its added ingredient dihydromyricetin (DHM) has proven results in reducing anxiety from drinking [2].

Benefits

Outside of preventing hangxiety, DHM has shown other benefits too. For example, it can help filter out alcohol from your body, protect your liver, and reduce inflammation. This holistic approach makes it one of the best hangover pills, as it also includes B vitamins and other nutrients that are commonly depleted when you consume alcohol.

Ingredients

Vitamins B1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 9, and 12

Ginger Extract

L-Cysteine

Milk Thistle

Alpha Lipoic Acid

DHM

Licorice

Cellulose (capsule)

Dosage

Take 30 minutes before your first drink

Price

One-time purchase: $39.95

Subscribe and save price: $31.96 (20% off)

Reviews

BetterMorning has positive reviews, earning 4 out of 5 stars on Amazon and a 4.5 on their own website. Josh wrote on Amazon that he’s taken the hangover pills before drinking and before bed, saying he "never [has] hangovers anymore."

>>Try BetterMorning - BetterBrand today

3. Flyby Recovery Capsules - Best for Post-Drinking Recovery

Key Features

Replenishes nutrients lost during drinking

Helps support liver with antioxidants

Provides 100% daily value of B vitamins and 18 amino acids

Under $2 per dose with bulk order and subscription

Who Are Flyby Recovery Capsules Best For?

Sometimes, celebratory drinks or casual nights out after work happen spur of the moment. Flyby Recovery Capsules offers a solution for these unplanned nights. Because you can take these capsules before you sleep, you’ll

Benefits

These best hangover pills take a holistic approach to hangover recovery . The capsules have ingredients designed to help you sleep better, reduce blood alcohol levels, hydrate faster, and help support your liver function.

Ingredients

Vitamins C, B6, B12, and Thiamin

Electrolytes Magnesium, Chloride, Sodium, and Potassium

Flyby Proprietary Blend, which includes DHM, Cactus Prickly Pear, Ginseng, and more

Dosage

Take two capsules before and after drinking for best results

Price

One-time purchase: $31.47

Subscription: $26.75

Reviews

Flyby Recovery Pills has earned a 4.3 out of 5 on the Amazon store, an impressive score. Tim wrote on the platform that the product was great for busy days after nights out. "My job requires long 15+ hour days on the weekends. This product has been a life saver!"

>>Find post-drink hangover support with Flyby Recovery Capsules

4. The Anytime You Drink Vitamin - Best for Liver and Metabolism Support

Key Features

Developed by board-certified doctor for best results

Study has found that 89% of users have felt better than expected

Zero calories, sugar, dairy, gluten, and animal product free with delicious flavor

Provides a 100% 30-day guarantee

Who Is The Anytime You Drink Vitamin Best For?

Generally, as you age, your metabolism slows down. When you combine this with drinking, alcohol stays in your system longer. The Anytime You Drink Vitamin is great for any partygoer, but especially those who are finding worse and worse hangovers.

Benefits

The Anytime You Drink Vitamin provides enzymes, vitamins, and electrolytes that help speed up your metabolism.

The formula also includes 1,058% the recommended dose of vitamins B6 and 700% B12, two nutrients linked to boosting alcohol metabolism [3].

You might think "wait, isn’t that a little too high?"

Well, yeah.

The good news, it’s next to impossible to overdose on B vitamins because they’re water soluble and you easily sweat or excrete them. It’s why when you take B vitamins, your urine turns bright yellow.

Are we saying you should chug down a whole bottle of B12 or B6? Nope.

What we’re saying is this whole "1000% recommended dose" isn’t something to worry about unless you have a condition that makes this dose bad for you.

Ingredients

Here are a few of the ingredients:

Vitamins C, E, B6, B12

Magnesium, Zinc, Potassium

A proprietary liver support blend

Dosage

Take two tablets as soon as possible after your last drink.

Price

$2.95 per serving for a one-time purchase of one bottle (20 servings)

$2.65 per serving for three bottles (10% savings)

$2.35 per serving for six bottles (20% savings)

Reviews

Another high scoring product, the Anytime You Drink Vitamin has earned a 4.1/5 on Amazon’s product page. Heather wrote that as she ages, she hasn’t been able to bounce back from a night of drinking, "until now... Works like a miracle cure!"

>>Try The Anytime You Drink Vitamin today

5. Cheers Restore - Best Health-Conscious Drinkers

Key Features

Guarantees you’ll feel 50% better after drinking or your money back

#1 brand for alcohol related health and wellness on Amazon

Highest dose of Vine Tea Extract, which is 98% DHM, on the market

Doesn’t have proprietary blends, so you know exactly ingredient amounts

Who Is Cheers Restore Best For?

Cheers believes that their Restore product is great for people who are health-conscious but still want to drink. Their belief is that responsible alcohol consumption is a good thing. And if you’re old enough, it may also be a brand for fans of the hit 80s sitcom.

Benefits

Restore is designed to prioritize your long-term and short-term health even while you consume alcohol. The ingredients combine to help you recover after drinking. For example, when you drink, you have an increase of GABA-like activity, which makes you feel relaxed [4]. When you stop drinking, your body will go into withdrawal, making you irritable and anxious.

Restore’s DHM produces a "GABA rebound" in your body. On top of this, the ingredient may also help your body metabolize alcohol better while you sleep, so you wake up feeling refreshed.

Ingredients

Some of the ingredients include:

Vitamins C, E, B1, B6, B12

Sodium and potassium

Vine Tea

L-Cysteine HCI Monohydrate

Dosage

Take up to three capsules as close to your last drink as possible.

Price

12 doses for $35 (single purchase)

Monthly subscription of 12 doses for $30

Reviews

Cheers Restore has earned an impressive 4 out of five starts from over 6,500 reviews on Amazon. One reviewer wrote that they used the supplements ten times after switching to a diet that makes them sensitive to alcohol. After suffering from two-day hangovers previously, they wrote that Cheers Restore "doesn’t completely wipe all the bad away, but it comes very close!"

>>Try Cheers Restore today

6. Omre AFTERDRINK - Best for Nausea Relief

Key Features

Includes 23 herbal extracts, amino acids, and vitamins

Formula created by doctors

Transparent ingredients and dosages

Ingredients include antioxidants

Who Is AFTERDRINK Best For?

If your main issue after a night of drinking is nausea and an upset stomach, Omre’s AFTERDRINK may be the best hangover pills for you.

Benefits

The AFTERDRINK formula includes ginger root extract, an ingredient that has been used to treat nausea for generations [5]. Additionally, the supplement includes salts, minerals, and electrolytes to keep your body hydrated after a night of drinking.

Ingredients

AFTERDRINK’s main ingredients include:

Milk Thistle

Ginger root extract

Prickly pear 10:1 extract

Panax Ginseng

Dosage

Three capsules before and after your drinks

Price

$35.00 for one-time purchase

Reviews

Scoring an impressive 4.3 out of five stars from nearly 1,000 ratings, AFTERDRINK has received praise from many for their hangover reductions.

On Amazon, Kristin wrote that her hangovers were extremely bad, especially since she’s hit her 40s. "I’ve tried a few products," she wrote, "and AFTERDRINK is the most effective one I’ve used so far!"

>>Try AFTERDRINK today

7. Drinkwel Better Mornings - Best Daily Multivitamin for Drinkers

Key Features

Designed as daily multivitamins

Replenishes nutrients, supports liver health, and helps process toxins

Developed by a physician with a PhD in Biomedical Science

Provide a money-back guarantee

Who Is Drinkwel Best For?

Drinkwel Better Mornings provides the best hangover pills for anyone looking for a daily multivitamin. If you’re a healthy eater and frequently exercise but are still experiencing hangovers after a night of moderate drinking, these may be the hangover pills for you.

Benefits

Drinkwel Better Mornings is designed to help reduce the effects of alcohol drinking by replenishing your body with the vitamins and minerals drinking alcohol can deplete. The formula includes milk thistle, which has been used for hundreds of years to support healthy liver function [6]. Additionally, it contains vitamins, minerals, and amino acids that may be depleted from drinking.

Ingredients

Some of the main ingredients include:

Milk Thistle, Artichoke, Schisandra, and Bupleurum

Amino acids

Vitamin C, B6, and Thiamin

Folic Acid, Copper, Magnesium, and Selenium

Dosage

Three pills every morning with food and water

On drinking days, three additional pills with water

Price

One-time purchase: $39.99

Monthly subscription: $35.99

Reviews

With a 4.5 from almost 2,500 reviews, Drinkwel Better Mornings is one of the most trusted brands on the market. Users have praised the product for helping improve sleep and performance the day after drinking.

Chris W. wrote they wouldn’t go out to drink or on vacation without these hangover pills. They wrote, "ever since I started taking these, I feel SO much better the next day and am actually functional."

>>Try Drinkwel Better Mornings today

8. Purple Tree Post-Celebration Wellness Vitamins - Best for Busy Adults

Key Features

Helps support liver function and replenish vitamins and electrolytes

Designed for busy parents who want to enjoy responsible drinking

Can be taken before, during, or after drinking

Who Is Purple Tree Post-Celebration Wellness Vitamins Best For?

The couple behind these best hangover pills were two parents who had an impossible choice: celebrate at a friend’s birthday or get their son to a soccer game at 7:30 AM the next morning. These parents developed Purple Tree Post-Celebration Wellness Vitamins so busy adults can balance having a fun night with their adult responsibilities the next morning.

Benefits

Purple Tree’s main ingredient is DHM mixed with electrolytes and vitamins to offer liver support and help replenish the nutrients normally lost when drinking.

Ingredients

Vitamins B1, 2, 6, 12

Magnesium, Zinc, and Manganese

Proprietary blend of DHM-heavy ingredients

Dosage

Take two to four capsules before, during, or after drinking

Price

One-time purchase: $24.95 (30 capsules)

Subscribe & save $22.46

Reviews

Scoring a 4.3 from almost 6,000 reviews on Amazon, people are overwhelmingly positive about these hangover pills. Tavon, for example, wrote , "I feel great! No hangover, no groggy feeling, no fatigue."

>>Try Purple Tree Post-Celebration Wellness Vitamins today

9. Blowfish Wingman Pregame Relief - Best for Pre and Post-Drinks Relief

Key Features

Provides multi-symptom relief

Can be paired with Blowfish’s effervescent formula for additional relief

Formula has 1,000 mg of DHM

Helps your body metabolize alcohol quickly

Who Is Blowfish Wingman Pregame Relief Best For?

The Blowfish Wingman Pregame Relief is designed for big nights, from birthday celebrations to bachelor or bachelorette parties. They can also be paired with Blowfish’s other product for the next day, which offers hangover relief in 15 minutes.

Benefits

These best hangover pills help you sleep better throughout the night because they replenish the nutrients lost from drinking, help your body metabolize the alcohol quicker , and provide extracts that help soothe your stomach.

Ingredients

The main ingredients include:

DHM and L-Cysteine

Electrolytes, B-Vitamins, and Antioxidants

Milk Thistle, Ginger Root, and Prickly Pear

Dosage

Take three capsules before you drink

Price

One-time purchase: $17.00 (30 capsules)

Subscribe and save: $13.60

Reviews

Blowfish Wingman has scored a 4.3 on Amazon, with many customers feeling it works well as a the best hangover prevention. "One week in Vegas with success," wrote Darren on Amazon . He used them before dinner or drinks and felt fine every morning.

>>Try Blowfish Wingman today

What Is a Hangover?

A hangover is like your body’s own alarm system. It kicks in after a night of drinking more alcohol than your body can handle.

You wake up with a headache, feeling like you’re in a desert, thanks to dehydration. Your stomach’s in knots, you’re nauseous, and even the sound of your alarm clock feels like a hammer to your head.

Some folks get dizzy, others feel fatigued, and some might even have muscle cramps. It’s a mix of symptoms that all scream, "I had too much last night!"

Why Do Hangovers Occur?

Here’s the deal: when you drink, your body goes into overdrive trying to break down the alcohol. First, it turns ethanol into acetaldehyde, then into acetic acid, and finally into acetyl-CoA, which enters the citric acid cycle to produce energy. But this process isn’t free of consequences.

Alcohol also triggers inflammation in the body, leading to headaches and other discomforts. Additionally, the breakdown of alcohol produces acetaldehyde, a toxic substance that can cause nausea and other unpleasant effects [5].

Not-so-fun fact: Excessive alcohol intake might also lower your male hormones , so another reason to moderate intake.

The Science of Hangovers

Dehydration is the main culprit. Alcohol makes you pee more, leaving you dehydrated, which can cause headaches and nausea. Then there’s the electrolyte imbalance. You lose vital salts, which can make you dizzy and tired.

Acetaldehyde, a toxic byproduct of alcohol metabolism , might also play a role in making you feel awful. And let’s not forget about excess NADH, which can mess with your blood sugar levels, making you feel even worse.

Remember, hangovers hit everyone differently. Your buddy might shrug it off, while you’re left feeling like a train wreck. It’s all about your body’s makeup and how it handles alcohol.

>>Beat hangovers with Myrkl

How To Prevent a Hangover

Preventing hangovers works better than looking for a cure the next day. Sure, you might consider the best anti hangover pills, but let’s talk about other strategies to dodge that post-party headache.

Drink Lots of Water

Here’s a no-brainer: stay hydrated. Alcohol dries you out, so chugging water before, during, and after your night out is key.

Eat Before or While You Drink

Ever heard of "lining your stomach"? Eating a solid meal with fats, proteins, and carbs before hitting the bar helps slow alcohol’s rush to your blood.

Get Enough Sleep

Booze can mess with your sleep quality, leaving you groggy and more prone to hangover misery. Post-drink, aim for a solid 7-9 hours of sleep. It’s like hitting the reset button for your body.

Don’t Drink Too Much

The golden rule? Keep it moderate. The less you drink, the less you have to recover from. Space out those drinks, sip slowly, and listen to your body.

Take Hangover Pills Before You Drink

These little helpers aim to tackle the dehydration and nutrient loss head-on. They’re packed with ingredients to rehydrate you and replenish those lost electrolytes. Plus, they often contain compounds to help your body break down those pesky toxins faster.

>>Beat hangovers with Myrkl

How To Choose the Best Hangover Pill for You

When you’re wading through the sea of hangover pills, it’s all about finding the right fit for your lifestyle. Let’s dive into what you should keep an eye out for:

User Experience and Reviews

Start with real talk from real people. Scour through reviews and stories to gauge how those pills have fared for folks who’ve been in your shoes. It’s like getting advice from a friend who’s been there, done that.

Allergy Risks

Safety first—always. Peek at the ingredients to make sure there’s nothing that’ll set off alarms for you. It’s about curing a hangover, not starting another problem.

When and How It Should Be Used

Timing is everything. Some pills are pre-game, some are post-game. Match the pill’s playbook to your drinking routine, especially if you’re the type to forget things after a few rounds.

Any Benefits and Side Effects

Zero in on what bugs you the most after a night out. Is it the pounding headache or the queasy stomach? Pick a pill that packs a punch where you need it most.

Your Budget

Your wallet has a say in this too. More expensive doesn’t mean better. Weigh the cost against the perks and the praise from others to find your hangover hero.

>>Beat hangovers with Myrkl

How Do Hangover Pills Work?

Hangover pills are packed with good stuff to get you back on track after drinking. Here’s the lowdown on how they work:

Restore Lost Nutrients

Booze can rob your body of key nutrients. Hangover pills to the rescue! They’re like a nutrient party, bringing back the B-vitamins, vitamin C, and electrolytes your body missed out on.

Increase Alcohol Metabolism

Some ingredients in hangover pills are like your liver’s BFFs. They help break down the nasty stuff, like acetaldehyde, faster. It’s like having a cleanup crew after the party’s over.

Boost Energy

And for that "I can’t get out of bed" feeling? Hangover pills often have a kick of herbal extracts or a dash of caffeine. They’re the pep talk your body needs to shake off the sleepies.

What Are the Key Ingredients of Hangover Pills?

Hangover pills contain a variety of ingredients that work together to alleviate hangover symptoms. While the specific formulation may vary between brands, here are some common ingredients found in hangover pills:

L-Cysteine

L-cysteine is an amino acid that helps break down acetaldehyde, the toxic byproduct of alcohol metabolism [6]. It supports liver function and can help reduce the severity of hangover symptoms.

Vitamins

Hangover pills often contain a blend of vitamins, particularly B-complex vitamins like B1, B3, B6, and B12. Studies have shown that these vitamins play a crucial role in energy production and can help replenish the nutrients depleted by alcohol consumption [3].

Probiotics

Some hangover pills include probiotics, which are beneficial bacteria that support gut health. In clinical studies, probiotics like Bacillus subtilis and Bacillus coagulans have helped with alcohol metabolism and reduce digestive issues associated with hangovers [7] [8].

Herbal Extracts

Certain herbal extracts, such as ginger, milk thistle, and turmeric, are commonly found in hangover pills for their potential anti-inflammatory and detoxifying properties. These extracts can help reduce headache, nausea, and liver inflammation.

>>Beat hangovers with Myrkl

Are There Any Side Effects and Precautions?

Even the best hangover pills come with a heads-up label. Let’s break down what you should watch out for:

Allergic Reactions

Know what’s inside. If you’ve got allergies, make that ingredients list your pre-game read. Better safe than sorry, right? And if you’re unsure, a chat with your doc is the way to go.

Dosage Instructions

Stick to the script. The folks who made the pill know their stuff, so follow their lead on how much to take. Overdoing it won’t do you any favors and might just backfire.

Interactions with Medications

Mixing meds and hangover pills? Pause and get some medical advice first. Some pill ingredients and meds don’t play nice together, and you don’t want to be caught in that tangle.

Individual Sensitivities

We’re all different, and so are our bodies’ reactions. If a hangover pill doesn’t sit well with you, listen to your body’s SOS and stop. There’s no harm in pulling the plug and seeking professional advice.

When Should You Take Hangover Pills?

In general, the best hangover pills work best if you take them before you start drinking. This allows the ingredients to start working in your system and support your body's detoxification processes from the beginning.

However, many pills for hangover relief suggest different dosage times, like the day after drinking or right before you go to sleep. Be sure to follow the dosage instructions provided by the manufacturer for the best results.

Where Can You Buy Hangover Pills?

There are several places you can buy hangover pills. If you’re in a pinch and need them quickly, you can visit local pharmacies and specialty health stores. Some of these brick-and-mortar shops also sell some of the items on our list.

You can also buy from online retailers like the ones on our list. The most convenient way is to sign up for the companies’ subscription services,

>>Beat hangovers with Myrkl

FAQs About the Best Hangover Pills

Here are answers to some frequently asked questions about pills for hangover relief:

Why Do I Get Such Bad Hangovers?

Hangovers can vary from person to person. Your tolerance, hydration levels, and overall health are all factors that may affect your body’s reaction to alcohol. On top of this, some people may be more prone to experiencing severe hangovers due to genetic or physiological factors.

What Are the Best Pills for Hangover Relief?

The best pills for hangover relief is Myrkl for its holistic approach to avoiding hangovers. However, each body reacts differently to the best hangover supplements on our list. Look for a hangover pill with ingredients that work well for your specific hangover symptoms.

>>Beat hangovers with Myrkl

What Is the Most Effective Cure for a Hangover?

There is no definitive cure for a hangover, as individual responses to different remedies can vary. However, the best hangover pills have been found to be effective in reducing the severity of hangover symptoms and supporting the body's recovery process.

Does Ibuprofen Help with Hangovers?

Ibuprofen can ease hangover headaches, but it's not the best hangover pill for everyone. If you're dealing with nausea or stomach pain, skip it—ibuprofen could make those symptoms worse. For hydration and to tackle dehydration, sports drinks or Pedialyte are your go-to.

Best Hangover Pills: Final Thoughts

Hangovers don’t have to ruin your next day. Myrkl , one of the top hangover pills, steps in to ease those post-party symptoms and helps your body bounce back.

Imagine enjoying your night out without worrying about tomorrow. That’s what the right hangover pill offers – a bridge back to feeling great. It’s not just about dodging headaches; it’s about reclaiming your day.

So, you’ve had a blast, and now you’re eyeing that bottle of hangover pills. Go ahead, pick the one that fits you like your favorite jacket, and mix it with some water and sleep. Wake up refreshed, and raise a glass to no more wasted days!

>>Try Myrakl now

