Basic Training Podcast: You Need a Promotion!

You need a raise! So how do you go about getting one? You need to know how to start the conversation with your boss.

Business consultant Susan Steinbrecher talks with Steve about the things you should be doing right now to maximize your chances!

In This Episode

"Playing the victim" vs. solving the problem

Taking inventory of your skills

How to pick the best time to ask for a raise

Why waiting for the perfect time may be holding you back

Building confidence for the conversation with your boss

Contact Steve

facebook.com/SaveMeSteve

twitter.com/stevenoviello

instagram.com/stevenoviello