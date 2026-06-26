Texas lake 'infested' with invasive species, officials say

The Brief Texas Parks and Wildlife officials say that zebra mussels have "infested" Lake Meredith near Amarillo. The animals are also reproducing, officials say. Zebra mussels pose a significant threat by altering lake ecosystems and causing harm to native species, officials say.



An invasive species of shellfish has "infested" a lake near Amarillo, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

What we know:

TPWD officials said the larvae of zebra mussels were found in Lake Meredith near Amarillo in late May by a U.S. Geological Survey monitoring program. They were also found on a chair found in the lake by fishermen, who alerted the National Park Service.

According to TPWD, staff conducted surveys of the shoreline at multiple spots and detected settled mussels at all of them. This confirmed the presence of an established and reproducing population of the shellfish.

Zebra mussels (Texas Parks and Wildlife / FOX Local)

What they're saying:

"Unfortunately, detection of zebra mussels at Lake Meredith is a continuation of a trend in recent years of westward spread of this highly invasive species to new Texas lakes and this new infestation in a new river basin in the Panhandle provides a particularly concerning steppingstone for further spread to uninvaded western states," said Monica McGarrity, TPWD senior scientist for aquatic invasive species.

According to TPWD, zebra mussels have been found at 40 Texas lakes with 35 of them being designated as "infested."

Why you should care:

Zebra mussels are small freshwater bivalves that are native to the lakes of southwestern Russia and southeastern Europe.

According to TWPD, these shellfish pose a significant threat to Texas lakes by altering ecosystems and causing harm to native species. They also damage boats and water supply infrastructure.

What you can do:

Officials said the mussels are usually moved from one body of water to another by boats and equipment that have been in an infected lake but not properly cleaned.

"As boaters visit waterbodies anywhere in the state – or visit from other states, it’s important they take steps to properly clean, drain, and dry boats, or have vessels stored in invaded lakes professionally decontaminated," McGarrity said. "These important steps not only prevent the spread of zebra mussels and other aquatic invasive species but also help anglers avoid facing state fines or even delays for watercraft decontamination as they travel between states."

Anyone who spots invasive species in Texas lakes or on boats and equipment should call TPWD at 512-389-4848 or email aquaticinvasives@tpwd.texas.gov.