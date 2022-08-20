Coach killed in shooting at youth football game in Lancaster remembered with balloon release

Family and friends of a murdered coach gathered to honor his memory Saturday afternoon.

Michael Hickmon was shot during a youth football game in Lancaster.

Police said the shooting came after a dispute over the score of the game.

Yaqub Talib is in custody and charged with murder.

Friends, family, and classmates wanted to honor Hickmon’s life and share how he shaped them.

Hundreds met up in the Dallas neighborhood where Hickmon grew up to release balloons.

"Since day one, when he taught us about football and about being great. This is where it started," said Taylor Stafford, who grew up with Hickmon.

Stafford remembers growing up in the Oak Cliff neighborhood, owing his dream of playing college football in Oklahoma to his mentor in life, Hickmon.

"By this happening, it’s opened up by eyes more. Life isn’t that long out here," Stafford added.

Hickmon was murdered after coaching a youth league football game in Lancaster.

Talib, the brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib, now faces a murder charge.

Investigators said coaches from both teams got into a fight, then Talib pulled out a gun starting firing.

Children, including Hickmon’s 9-year-old son, witnessed the shooting.

Hickmon’s loved ones said he touched so many people during his 43 years.

"He was somebody that everyone wanted to be around and we love him. We are out here in his memory and his honor," said Brandy Holbert, who was one of Hickmon’s high school classmates. "It’s very tragic the way that we lost our friend, but I can tell you we are strong."

Saturday, hundreds met up to release balloons in Hickmon’s honor and share how the 43-year-old shaped them.

Each balloon color represented a different chapter in Hickmon’s life.

Blue and white balloons represented A. Maceo Smith High School, where Hickmon attended.

Holbert was a classmate, calling Hickmon a hero to the community.

"What is etched in my brain every time I hear that name is Michael Hickmon, the ball carrier. That’s all we heard," she said.

Hickmon went on to play for the Mean Green at the University of North Texas, where he met Eddie Brown.

"I see myself with my kids and my son. No son should have to see their dad murdered over a football game," Brown said. "He didn't deserve this senseless killing. He didn't deserve that."

Witnesses say Aqib Talib instigated the initial confrontation with the refs, but Aqib hasn’t been charged and his lawyer disputes the witness accounts.

Loved ones said their memories with Hickmon are endless, and they are now vowing the take what he taught them and make sure his legacy lives on.

"We are going to miss him because he just was that person," said Kameshe Isaac, who went to high school with Hickmon.

Hickmon’s funeral is still being planned. His siblings came out Saturday afternoon to honor him.

They said his wife is still in shock and now is struggling to raise two children without a father.