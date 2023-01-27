Young artists design shoes to support Cook Children's

Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth celebrated the start of a one-of-a-kind shoe line.

The shoes were designed by young patients to benefit other patients.

The hospital partnered with the company Twisted X to make a collection with four unique looks.

One designer said her battle with a rare genetic skin condition inspired her.

"It’s also called Butterfly Skin because butterfly wings are so fragile when they turn into butterflies. And I like painting butterflies because of that. The flowers represent beauty inside and the cactus represents my pain," Brianna Ibarra said.

Issac, another designer, said he’s looking forward to seeing people wearing his shoes and then telling them, "Nice shoes!"

The kid-sized shoes will be available online and the proceeds from every pair sold go directly to Cook Children’s Medical Center to support its art therapy program.

To purchase, visit https://twistedx.com/pages/cook-childrens.