Arlington pastor faces new lawsuit over alleged sexual assaults, grooming

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The Brief A woman filed a lawsuit accusing Arlington pastor Ronnie Goines of using counseling to groom and sexually assault her in 2025. The suit also accuses Koinonia Christian Church of negligence for retaining Goines despite alleged prior sexual misconduct claims. Goines previously faced criminal charges for sex crimes, but a Tarrant County grand jury declined to indict him last year.



An Arlington pastor is accused of using his position to groom and sexually assault a woman last year.

What we know:

Jane Doe filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against Koinonia Christian Church and its lead pastor, Ronnie Goines.

Doe stated she met Goines at a Dallas restaurant in June 2025. During the meeting, she told the pastor she only wanted a professional relationship. Goines agreed and later connected her with business contacts through the church's administration, the lawsuit claims.

The petition alleges Goines then began counseling Doe, telling her that God guided her to him and that their interactions were part of God’s plan.

Goines sexually assaulted Doe at his Mansfield home on Aug. 20, 2025, and again at her Dallas County home on Sept. 23, 2025, the lawsuit alleges.

The lawsuit also accuses Koinonia Christian Church of negligent hiring, supervision, and retention. Doe alleges the church knew about prior sexual misconduct claims involving Goines but allowed him to continue serving as pastor.

Doe is seeking a jury trial and damages for medical expenses, emotional distress, physical pain, and lost earnings.

Previous allegations

The backstory:

Goines previously faced criminal charges regarding sex crimes.

In July 2024, the pastor turned himself in to Arlington police.

However, a Tarrant County grand jury declined to indict him on sexual assault and indecency charges in 2025.

Jurors returned a "no bill" in the case, meaning they believed prosecutors did not present enough evidence to proceed with criminal charges.





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What they're saying:

Following the grand jury's decision in 2025, Koinonia Christian Church released a statement supporting Goines.

"We believe the grand jury got it right," the church said in the statement. "They carefully reviewed the evidence and saw the inconsistencies, ultimately confirming what we have known all along—Pastor Goines is innocent of these allegations."